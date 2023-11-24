Tarot Reading: Here’s What The Cards For The Period November 25 to December 8 Suggest For All Zodiac Signs

Pic: Freepik

Universal Theme for the next 15 days – Wheel of Fortune: Time is changing, change is constant. What goes around, comes around. Be kind.

Aries

Three of Cups: Joy de vivre, friendship, possible affairs, pregnancy. Emotional connections

This period could signify a time of celebration with friends. Perhaps a perfect setting for being flirtatious or having an affair if that’s what you want. Joy for sure. However, make sure that you are not wasting your time or keeping yourself away from important chores. Fun is in the air but not at the cost of your responsibilities. Partnerships and friendships thrive.

Taurus

Nine of Wands: You have come a long way

After a long and tiresome but fulfilling journey you know the end is near. Hang in there. There is light at the end of the tunnel. In this process, you will become stronger and wiser. From there on, things will be completed quickly. Pat yourself, you are a survivor.

Gemini

Knight of Cups: Invitations, opportunities and offers

Exciting times. You could be the harbinger of new opportunities and offers especially those of a creative nature. Your creativity cup is brimming. Travel could be rewarding – go for business or study trips. This phase is good for youth as things seem to be moving forward for them. Romance is in the air for a few, who could meet someone special. A period when things move ahead.

Cancer

Seven of Swords: Mischief, shortcuts, theft, betrayal

Time to be a bit careful. Check the real intentions of people around you. There are chances of theft, betrayal, or feeling cheated. Or it could be you who is feeling lazy and finding shortcuts in life. That won’t work. Use diplomacy, not aggression. Also, legitimatise everything.

Leo

Nine of Pentacles: Financial independence through hard work

Leos are fierce and independent and love wealth and resources. Look at your accomplishments and feel happy and satisfied. Your hard work, discipline, and tenacity have helped you accomplish a lot in terms of resources and abundance. Material possessions are yours. This gives you a feeling of self-confidence, self-reliance, and gratitude. Treat yourself, you deserve it.

Virgo

Ace of Swords: Focus, clarity, perspective, intellect

Be focused on what you wish to achieve and then go after it with intent. Use your intellect over your emotions. Cut the unnecessary noise. A new opportunity could be on the anvil. Take the sword and seize the day, victory is yours. Funnel your vision.

Libra

Ace of Pentacles: New opportunities to make money, wealth creation, and abundance

This period will open new doors. When you least expect, God has given you an ace of pentacles. Suddenly, new opportunities will bring new work and wealth creation avenues, and more importantly, there’s a feeling of stability and security. Confidence is high. All you need to do is act. You know intuitively what works for you and what doesn’t.

Scorpio

Queen of Cups: Warmth, loyalty, connections and intuition

Imbibe the above qualities consciously during this period. Reach out with warmth and grace and genuinely build amazing connections. People respect you for your loyalty and wisdom. Your intelligence and humility are your power. Take things in your hands and improve every area of your life. Do not let anyone take you for granted.

Sagittarius

The Chariot: Victory, success, movement

Can you smell victory? Well-deserved success after a long battle or surmounting all obstacles. A journey or movement could be upcoming too. You are moving ahead positively and surely after overcoming everything. You are driven. Hard work pays. Stay on course, do not get distracted.

Capricorn

The High Priestess: Spiritual enlightenment, wisdom, retreat

This period signifies a time of retreat and reflection. Delve within. Trust your instincts. Sometimes, things may not appear as they truly are. This could also signify a period of study, especially esoteric and spiritual. You could feel like a hermit. The energies urge you to find answers from within.

Aquarius

Two of Swords: Remove your blindfold and make the correct choices

This is a crucial period that is urging you to open your eyes and to see and accept things, people, or feelings. You should no longer sweep things under the carpet and pretend all is well. Remove the bandage and act accordingly. What needs to be done must be done. Meditate and then act. Intuitively choose the correct action even if it forces you to be brave.

Pisces

10 of Swords: Betrayal, coming to an end, feeling down and out, pain and loss

Don’t fear there is victory after defeat. The only way now is up. You may be feeling deceived or betrayed as the case may be, but remember that which wasn’t for your highest good was removed. You will survive the pain and loss. From now on remember to rebuild yourself with faith and tenacity. Learn, accept, and let go. You are alive. Be ready for your next journey.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)