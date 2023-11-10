Tarot Reading: Here’s What The Cards For The Period November 11 to 24 Suggest For All Zodiac Signs

Andrii Rakov

Universal Theme for the next 15 days: The Star: Celestial blessings, blessings from ancestors, abundance, you are a star… shine on

ARIES

The Magician: I have the power and I can do it, manifest and actualise

You can create magic. The universe is blessing you with all the resources you need to create the life you want. Your energies are potent right now. There is a responsibility to wish, think, and create what you want. Go ahead with full throttle. Rev up your confidence with a heart full of gratitude.

Taurus

Page of Wands: Good news, new contracts, new journeys, news from overseas, early stages

The coming 15 days may throw up some good news of imminent contracts, jobs, overseas travel or overseas admissions for students. Take stock and act with passion and enthusiasm. Many new opportunities are brewing. You could meet many new people. These could be nascent stages but they have potential to grow.

Gemini

Ace of Wands: Passion, enthusiasm. It’s a yes!

It’s an Ace! May you find success in all that you do. There is success backed by hard work and luck. There is a spark in relationships – new or existing. Passion, enthusiasm, positive energy. There is excitement in the air. Fuel your desires, achieve… Good vibes only.

Cancer

The Judgement: Resurrection, an awakening, new beginnings!

Life has given you another chance. Boy oh boy it’s a deeply spiritual awakening. Suddenly you feel renewed almost like you have woken up from a deep sleep and know exactly what to do and where to go! It’s a new you. Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to renew and rekindle and to be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. A very opportune time.

Leo

Ace of Swords: Razor-sharp focus

Cut through the lies, deceit, and any confusion that may be there. Focus on what you want and where you want to be. This card asks you to use your intellect over emotions and head over the heart to make decisions. It’s an ace, so go the full hog, victory will be yours.

Virgo

Temperance: Where heaven meets earth, the balance between the spiritual and earthly

A beautiful time which calls for balance, good health, and good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. A card of hope.

Libra

Queen of Pentacles: Mother figure, care, feminine energy

This signifies a good phase, financially, when you will feel secure and content. Your hard work will pay off. It also represents a mother figure who always puts her family and loved ones first. A sensible lady. If you are juggling too many family obligations, the message is that you have the inherent required resources, just tap into them. The energy of the card is feminine, kind, and rooted, and asks you to be in touch with your natural rhythm.

Scorpio

8 of Pentacles: Hard work, apprentice, mastery

A time to work hard and strive for excellence and mastery in your professional and personal life. Commitment, diligence, and hard work. A good time to build your business, brands, etc. Students need to work hard. There are no shortcuts. Concentrate and realise which area of your life needs work and get down to it. You have to get your hands dirty else you will not reap the benefits you desire. Accomplishment and ambition with dedication and hard work will yield fabulous results.

Sagittarius

King of Cups: Mature, respected, trustworthy, empathetic

Use your emotions to guide you. Be the person who embodies all of the above. Delve deep in your intuition to find life’s answers. There is an energy that allows you to be sensitive, yet passionate, and fiery yet dependable. Health and vitality shine. Be trustworthy and define clear boundaries.

Capricorn

Empress: Abundance, beauty, fertility

Your Cup is full. A period of abundance, beauty, luxury, sumptuous feasts, and the finer things. Fertility and conception if you are trying to have a child. Pleasure and affairs perhaps a mistress. More so your garden is full of abundance of all kinds. Your fountain is flowing with creation and creativity. A fortunate time.

Aquarius

Two of Cups: Love, Unity, compatibility, partnership

This period shows us the potency of working together. In unity lies success. Be it in love relationships or business it takes two to tango and boy if they tango well then they can set the stage on fire. A beautiful time when everything feels aligned. A great time for partnerships.

Pisces

Eight of pentacles: Hard work, diligence, apprenticeship and skills

The period calls for hard work. Roll up your sleeves and dive straight in with diligence and focus. There are no shortcuts to physical work. A time to hone your skills, study and then only success will be yours. Be an apprentice and go through the gruelling journey to become the master at your job, business etc. Commitment and concentration will pave the way to greater things.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)

