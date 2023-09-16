What’s On The Cards? Here’s What Tarot Card Readings For the Period September 17 to 30 For All Zodiac Signs Suggest

Universal Theme for the next 15 days – 8 of Cups: Move on and let go. You have higher ground to cover

ARIES

Death: Major changes, transformation, endings, let go

Is your gut telling you it’s over? Well, it is then! Metaphorically speaking, it is only through death that we are reborn. Time will force you to confront your worst fears and take the right path. Sometimes, we have to be brave and face what is in front of us. Move on, let go of that which doesn’t serve us. Yes, it’s emotional, after all, we are only human. However, one day you will look back in gratitude that you were courageous enough. Medically, there might be a small surgery required for some.

Taurus

Page of Wands: Good news, new contracts, new journeys, news from overseas, early stages

The coming 15 days may bring some good news of imminent contracts, jobs, overseas travel or overseas admissions for students. Take stock and act with passion and enthusiasm. Many new opportunities are brewing. You could meet new people. These could be nascent stages but they have potential to grow.

Gemini

Ace of Wands: Passion, enthusiasm

It’s an ace! There is success backed by hard work and luck. There is a spark in relationships, new or existing. Passion, enthusiasm, and positive energy... There is excitement in the air. Fuel your desires, achieve, and focus on good vibes only.

Cancer

Knight of Cups: Grace, refined, diplomatic, cultured, good news

Here is someone who is refined, graceful, intuitive, and in touch with their emotions. Maybe even seeing the world through rose-tinted glasses. Generally supposed to be a chill time wherein you get good news, things are moving in the right direction, especially good news from overseas for students. Get involved, maybe even a marriage or relationship is around the corner. Use tact and diplomacy.

Leo

Ace of Swords: Razor-sharp focus

Cut through the lies, deceit, and any confusion that may be there. Focus on what you want and where you want to be. This card asks us to use our intellect over our emotions and our heads over our hearts to make decisions. It’s an ace so go full hog, victory will be yours.

Virgo

Temperance: Where heaven meets earth, a balance between the spiritual and earthly

A beautiful time which calls for balance, good health, and good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from the angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. A card of hope.

Libra

King of Cups: Mature, respected, trustworthy, empathetic

Use your emotions to guide you. Be the person who embodies all of the above. Delve deep in your intuition to find life’s answers. There is an energy that allows you to be sensitive yet passionate, fiery yet dependable. Health and vitality shine. Be trustworthy and define clear boundaries.

Scorpio

The Magician: You have what it takes to succeed

You are the magician. Manifest and make it happen. Do not hold back. God has your back. A beautiful time that spells opportunities, confidence, effort and efficiency. It’s all there for you to take.

Sagittarius

Two of Cups: Love, unity, compatibility, partnership

This period shows us the potency of working together. In unity lies success. Be it in love relationships or business it takes two to tango. A beautiful time when everything feels aligned. A great time for partnerships.

Capricorn

Eight of pentacles: Hard work, diligence

The period calls for hard work. Roll up your sleeves and dive straight in with diligence and focus. There are no shortcuts to physical work. A time to hone your skills, study and then only success will be yours. Be an apprentice and go through the gruelling journey to become the master at your job, business, etc. Commitment and concentration will pave the way to greater learning and success.

Aquarius

Five of Cups: Loss, grief, loneliness

Such is life. We lose, we grieve, we heal. There is no other way. Look around you, all is not lost. There is hope. This too shall pass. Don’t be stuck in the past, move on. Better things await you if you open your heart and are willing to receive.

Pisces

The Judgement: Resurrection, awakening, new beginnings

Life has given you another chance. It’s a deeply spiritual awakening and you will feel suddenly renewed. It is almost like you have woken up from a deep sleep and know exactly what to do and where to go. It’s a new you. Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to renew and rekindle and to be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. A very opportune time.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)