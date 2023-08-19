What’s on the cards? Here’s what Tarot Card readings for the period August 20 to September 3 for all zodiac signs suggest 

Pic: Freepik

Universal theme for the next 15 days: King of Pentacles – Stability, wealth, position, power, prestige

Aries

The Magician: I have the power and I can do it, manifest and actualise

You can create magic. The universe is blessing you with all the resources you need to create the life you want. Your energies are potent right now. There is a responsibility to wish, think and create what you want. Go ahead with full throttle. Rev up your confidence with a heart full of gratitude.

Taurus

Knight of Swords Reversed: Over-confidence, impulsiveness, delay

Are you feeling lost, confused, or directionless? You may be feeling a little anxious, stressed and feel that your career or personal relationships are not moving in the direction that you would like. This is the time to pause, take stock, and be focused and clear so you can slowly reverse this feeling and bring clarity to your life. False bravado and running away from the situation or being impulsive will not help. Be true to yourself and your situation.

Gemini

8 of Cups: Walk away from what doesn’t serve your highest purpose

This period signifies a turning point in your life when you are courageous enough to let go or walk away from people, jobs, and situations that don’t serve you. It’s a conscious letting go. This process will help you to move to higher ground. You may feel emotional but know that this was necessary for your growth.

Cancer

4 of Pentacles: Hold on, preserve, do not block, be open

This signifies being prudent and holding on. It also urges us to not block or be miser. Find the right balance in your dealings with wealth and other areas. A lack of openness will obstruct progress. Don’t be stingy with money, love, praise or help. Do not live in the past and hold on to your issues or past hurts or regrets. Be open and embrace life.

Leo

Lovers: Complimentary energies, love relationships, choices

There is a beautiful cohesive energy in the air. Everything, especially relationships, seems to be in balance and harmony. The period suggests unions and trust. This could also mean that life is throwing choices at you and you need to figure out how committed you are and what you truly want before you make your choice. You will gravitate towards what/ who gives you a natural sense of balance and harmony.

Virgo

The Moon: Intuition, feminine energy, deep feelings, illusions, and deception

Are you feeling moody, depressed or emotional? You could be going through a Moon phase. The advice is to connect with your innermost self, tap your intuitive energies, and release your fears. If you are feeling a sense of dread or caution towards someone or something, then you are probably right. Take time out and recharge. A salt water cleanse, chanting, meditation, prayer or simply listening to music will do the trick. Time to go internal.

Libra

Page of Pentacles: New opportunities, bearer of good news related to money, career, education

New beginnings, especially in matters of finance, career, education, and business. Jump in at new opportunities that will come your way. Lay strong foundations with hard work and astuteness. With all your youthfulness and zest, seize and create your new life.

Scorpio

Two of Wands: Low self-esteem, doubt, indecisive, need for change

The winds of change are sweeping in and are you still standing in indecisiveness? Garner your self-esteem and self-worth and be courageous enough to take your decisions. New journeys and new ways await you. Take a stance.

Sagittarius

Strength: Patience, persistence

If you are recovering from an illness or a long-standing problem know that with persistence and patience, you will overcome the situation. Victory is yours but you need to tread with a quiet determination. It will take some time but the result will be in your favour. Act with maturity and patience and you will most definitely be rewarded.

Capricorn

9 of Wands: You have come a long way

Are you going through an ongoing battle? Know that now you have nearly reached the fag end. You may be feeling weary and drained but in the end, you will be triumphant. With perseverance and determination, you have managed to emerge victorious. Just a little time more. Hang in there.

Aquarius

4 of Swords: Rest, recuperate, put your swords down (literally)

Sometimes, the need of the hour is to retire, rest, withdraw, and recover from a period of turmoil or constant effort. Could also indicate a period of ill health and convalescence. Take a break and do nothing. There is a doing in non-doing.

Pisces

3 of Swords: Betrayal, being heartbroken, sorrow

This period signifies going through some kind of emotional turmoil, feeling sad and heartbroken. You may be betrayed in relationships. It could also literally mean heart ailments, so get your check-ups done. Such is life with all its highs and lows but do not lose faith. The universe has its ways.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)

