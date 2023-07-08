What’s on the cards? Here’s what Tarot Card readings for the period July 9 to 22 for all zodiac signs suggest

Pic: Freepik

Universal Theme for the next 15 days:

The Fool: Trust the universe, take chances, spontaneity, new beginnings

Aries

Seven Of Wands: Challenges and Perseverance

You are standing tall Ariens! No matter what the universe throws at you, you will survive and in some time also thrive. Remember the universe only gives us what we can withstand and what is in our highest good. Defend your position, stand your ground, be resilient, and creates boundaries. On the work front, there may be challenges to your projects / ventures from outside sources. You must remain dedicated to your goals with a clear purpose and effort and you will overcome them.

Taurus

Judgement: Resurrection/ Rebirth/ Renew/ Awakening

This time signifies a rebirth or a renewal of your life’s purpose. You are being urged to evolve and accept a higher state of consciousness to serve your highest good. You will feel like you are having a spiritual experience and will suddenly find clarity and purpose in all that you do. A very positive development. You will be given choices that will have an amazing effect on your life. The card request you to open your self to this process.

Gemini

Six of Pentacles: To give and receive / Being valued

This period signifies a fair exchange or a fair payment / remuneration for the work done. Particularly in career / finances and business dealing you will get what you deserve for the amount of work put in. Even in relationships you will receive the love and respect that you give. This is a very positive card because it represents money, gifts, kindness and generosity. You may also be in a position to help others through charity, support and donations. You will feel a strong sense of community and support in this fortnight in all your endeavours and relationships. Share your good fortune.

Cancer

The Moon: Plagued with self- doubt, emotions, occult forces

Are you over thinking, stressed, plagued with excessive emotions, or feeling depressed? Is your mood being uplifted or depressed like the waxing and waning of the moon? This period urges you to move from self doubt and listen closely to your intuition. Do not fear, trust your intuition, don’t give into erratic behaviour, control your impulses and everything will work out in good time. The Moon card can also be a weeding process to remove people or things that don’t serve our highest good.

Leo

The Emperor: Authority, stability, father figure, practicality

This period will symbolise stability and dependability. The card is asking you to use your authority and your wisdom to guide you. Alternatively, you will find a father figure or be one to guide or be guided. If you have abandonment issues, you may feel that you have achieved more stability in life now. Structure, organised effort and hard work will see you through. A traditional approach is the best for now. Hard work and discipline pays.

Virgo

Queen of Swords: Razor sharp focus, high standards for self, mental clarity

This period asks you to have a razor sharp focus if you wish to meet your goals. Don't be over critical and set unhealthy expectation of yourself or others. It also urges you to slice away distractions if you wish to succeed. Mental clarity and intellectual Power along with empathy will pave the way to success. If you are a woman, assert your strength on the table.

Read Also India 25 years later... What numerological predictions reveal

Libra

10 of wands: Over burden, back issues, excessive responsibility

You may feel stressed and burdened. Too much to do and too little time. Lighten your load. Let others carry their own weight. Lift only what is essential for you. Take a moment, breathe, and evaluate what unnecessary burdens you are carrying — consciously and sub consciously. Let go; life is meant to be treasured and enjoyed. Being responsible is good but only as much as is required. Being a Libran, it is natural for you to strive for balance. Your mantra should be: ‘Too blessed to be stressed’.

Scorpio

Temperance: Balance, moderation, evolution

This period requires you to do everything in moderation and with balance. The angels above are guiding you. A period of good health, peace, and calm. Practise patience and meditation. Take the middle road. Relationships should be harmonious. Remember the phrase: ‘Not my monkey, Not my back’. You will not allow your self to be dragged in other’s mess. Our creativity and intuition flows when we are in peace and balance.

Sagittarius

4 of Pentacles: Hold on, preserve, do not block, be open

This signifies being prudent and holding on. It also urges us to not block or be a miser. Find the right balance in your dealings with wealth and other areas. A lack of openness will obstruct progress. Don’t be stingy with money, love, praise or help. Do not live in the past and hold on to your issues or past hurts or regrets. Be open, embrace life.

Capricorn

Queen of Pentacles: Mother figure, care, feminine energy

This signifies a good phase financially, you will feel secure and content. Your hard work has paid off. It also represents a mother figure who always puts her family and loved ones first. A sensible lady. If your juggling too many family obligations the message is that you have the inherent required resources, just tap onto them. The energy of the card is feminine, kind, rooted and asks us to be in touch with our natural rhythm.

Aquarian

8 of Pentacles: Hard work, apprentice, mastery

A time to work hard and strive for excellence and mastery in your profession and life. Commitment, diligence, hard work. A good time to build your business, brands, etc. Students need to work hard. There are no shortcuts to life and success. Concentrate and realise which area of your life needs work and get down to it. You have to get your hands dirty else you will not reap the benefits you desire. Accomplishment and ambition with dedication and hard work will yield fabulous results.

Pisces

Ace of Wands: Passion, feeling alive, success

Passion, power and a ‘can do’ approach will work its magic. You have pulled an ace, now make this magic happen. You will be victorious; enthusiasm and passion will make you strive hard to achieve what you really want. Taste the success. Life is meant to be lived, loved, and enjoyed with fervour. There will be passion in your relationships. This period also signifies new beginnings and good luck.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and a banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)