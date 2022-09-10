India 25 years later... What numerological predictions reveal

The year 2022 marks India’s 75th year of Independence. As a country, in the last 75 years, we have gone through various trials and tribulations, discords and divides, spurts of growth in some areas, and still lacking severely in many. Being an emotional country, our people have been our strength and then again our biggest weakness. We are on the brink of change.

India’s destiny number is 8. It is destined to become a world leader and a superpower. Currently, our country is dealing with economic and political issues.

Proper usage of power for growth, focus on infrastructure and economic progress, astute management of its natural and man-made resources, etc, will be imperative to its growth. Maintaining healthy internal and external public relations will be essential.

India’s roots are embedded in spirituality, culture, tradition, philosophy, and sciences. For India to grow, this knowledge must be re-tapped. We need to unlock our treasure of spiritual, metaphysical, and scientific knowledge embedded in our Vedas and ancient texts.

We need to express it through today’s new-age language and technology to become the world’s leader.

In the next 25 years, India will emerge as a superpower in innovation, communication, and technology. We will become pioneers of industry and commerce, arts and sciences, spirituality, yoga, and health.

International relations will play an important role in India regaining its lost respect, glory, and acceptability. The rest of the world will have no choice but to sit up and take notice.

However, we have to beware of discord and dissent internally and at our borders, as the world will be zealously tracking our rapid advancement. Our sheer size may make some forces uncomfortable and they will push us to use our military power. We have to be prudent and proactive to protect ourselves.

Areas such as health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, banking, and law will get a boost. The educated classes and masses will need to stand up and work hard and respect the country.

There will be many opportunities to thrive, which will bring a change in the mindset of the youth.

They will slowly but surely realise the potential of their own country — something that we have forgotten in trying to survive and grow in the last few years.

Politics and politicians will have to speak a new language that will be transparent and acceptable to all. A language of unity and growth. We will independently forge ahead fearlessly as a nation. The coming 25 years are going to put us in the big league forever.

We will see a return to our roots in a new way. This will set us apart from the world. India is truly God’s own country but our future is in our hands!

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader and Bach flowers practitioner)

Read Also FPJ Anniversary 2022: A glimpse into the future of EdTech