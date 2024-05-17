Fertility: Crucial Dos and Don’ts Every Young Adult Needs to Know

Fertility is one of the most important aspects of life especially for young adults or couples who are not yet planning on having a family. Taking action to preserve your fertility now can greatly affect your reproductive health in future. Here is an overview of some dos and don’ts:

Do: Make Healthy Weight a Priority

Taking care of fertility does not stop at what you are doing today, it should be seen as an investment for tomorrow too. Healthy weight must be maintained for optimum fertility. According to research, hormone levels may be disrupted by being under or overweight, which could interfere with reproduction. Obesity causes hormonal imbalances such as insulin resistance that affects ovulation in women and sperm production in men while low body fat disrupts menstrual cycle leading decreased chances of conceiving. Have a balanced diet comprising fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains, while ensuring regular physical exercises aimed at attaining healthy weights necessary for good reproductive health.

Don’t: Smoke or Use Substance

Smoking or substance use has adverse effects even when it comes to fertility. These practices harm reproductive organs besides interfering with hormone creation thereby lowering quality egg and sperms among other factors needed for successful pregnancy. Drug abuse including illicit drugs and alcoholism disrupt normal functioning of reproductive system. It also alters hormone levels essential for conception. Quitting smoking and avoiding recreational drugs can significantly improve your chances of conceiving when the time is right.

Do: Control Alcohol Consumption

While moderate drinking occasionally may not have significant effects on fertility excessive intake can disturb hormonal balance system impairing ability to conceive children eventually. Therefore, consider reducing alcohol consumption especially when planning for parenthood soon. During parties replace alcoholic drinks with non-alcoholic ones or take them sparingly.

Don’t: Ignore Sexual Health

Pelvic inflammatory disease and other complications that can impact fertility are some of the consequences of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Always use condoms and have regular STI tests, especially when you have multiple sexual partners. Prompt treatment of STIs is crucial for safeguarding against reproductive health defects.

Do: Deal With Stress Appropriately

Chronic stress may alter reproductive hormones and disturb menstrual cycle thus decreasing chances to getting pregnant. It disrupts the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis which causes imbalances in estrogen and progesterone levels among other reproductive hormones. Find activities that lower stress such as mindfulness meditation, yoga or any hobby that brings about relaxation daily. Self-care should be prioritised since it affects positively on one’s reproductive health. By incorporating stress-reducing activities into their daily routine, individuals can support their reproductive health and increase their chances of conception.

Don’t: Postpone Family Planning

One should make a decision about when they want to start having children wisely considering different aspects like age, general body condition among others. Although individuals need to pursue education and career goals, delaying family planning indefinitely can reduce potential for conceiving. This affects ladies mainly because female fertility decreases with age particularly after 35 due to reduced quantity and quality of eggs. Therefore, individuals should take into account their own timeline of childbearing alongwith seeking professional advice from medical practitioners.

Do: Visit Doctors Regularly For Check Ups

Reproductive well-being can be maintained through preventive measures hence this should not be overlooked. Routine medical check-ups enable monitoring of ones’ reproductive health status as well as timely intervention when necessary. Your doctor will be able to conduct an infertility assessment, provide guidance on how best one can optimise their fertility or even refer you to a specialist in case need be.

Do not: Surpass Caffeine Limits

By and large, it is believed that moderate caffeine consumption is safe but taking too much may hamper fertility. Make sure you do not exceed the recommended daily amount of caffeine, which is usually equivalent to one or two cups of coffee per day. Keep in mind that energy drinks, sodas and some medicines contain hidden sources of caffeine. This substance can interfere with hormone levels thereby disrupting menstrual cycles, and this could affect the ability of a man or woman to conceive.

Do: Minimise Exposure to Environmental Toxins

Reproductive health can be adversely affected by exposure to environmental toxins like pesticides, pollutants and endocrine-disrupting chemicals. Take necessary steps towards minimising such exposures, choose organic foods where possible, use natural cleaning agents and avoid prolonged contact with harmful substances. Be proactive in creating an environment that supports your family’s well-being.

Don’t: Hesitate to Seek Help if Conception is delayed

If you have been trying to get pregnant without success for a while don’t wait any longer before consulting an infertility specialist who can offer appropriate assistance. Fertility evaluations are done during this process which help to identify underlying causes hindering conception. After which personalised treatment strategies are formulated based on these findings. Early intervention increases chances of successful pregnancy while improving overall outcome.

In summary, taking care of your fertility requires being proactive about different aspects related to lifestyle as well as surrounding environment. Young adults can protect their ability to have children in future by following the described dos and avoiding the don’ts outlined above. It may be few years before one starts thinking about starting his/her own family but investing into reproductive health today would ensure fulfillment during that journey tomorrow.

[Dr Nandita Palshetkar is Obstetrician, Gynecologist, Director of Bloom IVF India & President of IVF Society of India (ISAR)]