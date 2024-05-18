Transform Old Newspapers Into Stunning DIY Crafts With These Creative Ideas

Newspaper crafts are popular for both kids and adults. A newspaper is cheap, readily available, and an accessible medium to use. Also, newspaper crafts are environmentally friendly. Many people like to recycle paper rather than throw it away into a landfill. Newspaper crafting is perfect for those that love to make things and are passionate about eco-friendly practices. Most people associate paper mache with newspaper crafting, but you can make much more from recycled papers. It is possible to create wall decor, furniture and even clothing from newspapers. We have rounded up our favourite crafts constructed from recycled newspapers that will surely amaze you.

Material required:

Black marker

Water paints

Brush

Glue

Scissors

Heart stencil

Recycled newspaper pods: Expensive peat moss is popular to use in pots for your spring seedlings, but the newspaper works just as well. When you are ready for planting, simply place the entire newspaper pot along with the seedling into the ground. The newspaper will decompose with time and not harm your seedlings whatsoever.

Fox painting on newspaper: Young children will love this fox painting craft project. A sheet of newspaper is scanned and then printed onto computer paper. A fox outline is drawn with a black marker and is then filled in with paint. The newsprint peaks through the face. We think this project is just adorable, and perfect for use in the classroom.

Read Also 6 DIY Hibiscus Beauty Hacks For Radiant Skin & Healthy Hair

Snow White mirror: If you have a space on your wall that needs a mirror, skip the high priced piece from your home goods store and make one from a newspaper instead. To make this Snow White mirror, paint, roll, and glue newspaper coils artistically around an inexpensive circular mirror. It makes a cute and fun addition to your wall decor.

Newspaper tree: Roll the newspaper and tie the bands around it, one at the bottom, and the other at the middle. Make four cuts around the roll from the top and all the way to the middle band. Put your finger into the centre of the roll and pull out the inner pages to make layers. You now have a newspaper tree.

Heart streamer: Take a sheet of newspaper and stencil in the hearts so that they are in a row and touching one another. Cut out the shape of these hearts, not cutting in between them. This way they will remain together without having to use a string or any other material. Your heart streamer is ready.