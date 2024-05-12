4 DIY Hacks For Homemade Hair Masks

Mundane and unnoticed habits like washing your hair too frequently, skipping the conditioner, hard water in the city, heat styling, hot water showers, dehydration, hair treatments and towel drying your hair can easily suck the health out of your hair. You cannot really be spending your hard earned money on a hair spa everyday but the good news is that you don’t have to. Discover a homemade hair mask that works for your hair and stick to it for life.

Material required:

Bananas

Coconut oil

Honey

Strawberries

Almond oil

Avocado

Aloe Vera gel

Olive oil

Tea tree oil

Bananas to the rescue: Bananas are packed with natural oils, potassium and antioxidants. The fruit makes a great mask for hair growth and hair loss. Peel a couple of ripe bananas and mash them up to form a paste. Add a tbsp of coconut oil and pour some honey over it. Apply it over your hair and let it sit for 35-40 minutes. Once your locks harden, wash your hair with lukewarm water. Do this once a month.

Don’t just eat berries, apply too: Strawberries can cleanse the pores on your scalp leading to uninterrupted growth and add a natural shine to your hair. Take a few fresh pieces of strawberries and blend them in a mixer. Empty the paste into a bowl and add 1 tsp of almond oil. Apply the mixture to your hair, scalp and roots. Leave it for an hour and wash it off with chilled water. Do this twice a month for the best results.

Avocado in the house: This hair mask is highly hydrating. It will help smoothen and soften your hair, along with adding some natural shine. The honey being a natural humectant attracts moisture and avocados are rich in fatty acids which repairs the damage that has already been done. This mask also fights frizz. Mix ½ avocado, 1 tbsp honey and 2 tbsp coconut oil in a blender till smooth. Apply the mixture from root to tip and wash it off after an hour.

For the love of aloe vera: The best part about this mask is that it’s quick to make, and it basically needs just a couple of ingredients (you can add more if you wish to). Take a tub of aloe vera gel and pour a couple of tbsps of coconut oil, olive oil and a few drops of tea tree oil in it. Mix it well or transfer the mixture in a jar. Shake it well. Once your gel starts looking like white whipped cream, your mask is ready. Apply it on your hair and scalp and leave it overnight. Wake up in the morning and shampoo your hair to unveil its nourished and bouncy look.