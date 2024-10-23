Diwali 2024: Know Why Buying Gold On Dhanteras Is Considered Auspicious

Canva

The most awaited Hindu festival of the year is just around the corner. Dhanteras, the first day marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival in India and is considered a highly auspicious day for buying gold, silver, and other precious items. The word "Dhanteras" comes from "Dhan," meaning wealth, and "Teras," which refers to the 13th day of the Hindu lunar calendar's Krishna Paksha. This year Dhanteras falls on October 29th, marking the beginning of Diwali.

This tradition of buying gold is deeply rooted in cultural beliefs and good fortune it brings with it.

The mythological story behind Dhanteras

The origin of the Dhanteras is often linked to a story about King Hima and his son. According to legend, an astrologer predicted that King Hima’s son would die from a snake bite on the fourth day of his marriage. His new bride, determined to save him, devised a clever plan.

On the night that the prophecy was supposed to come true, she placed all her gold and silver ornaments along with a pile of lamps at the entrance of their room. She kept her husband awake by narrating stories and singing songs throughout the night. When Yama, the god of death, arrived in the form of a snake, he was dazzled and blinded by the glow of the gold and lamps. The intense light prevented Yama from entering the room, and he quietly left, sparing the young prince's life.

This event is celebrated as Dhanteras to symbolise the triumph of life over death and light over darkness. Since gold and other precious metals were used to ward off death in the story, buying them on this day is considered to bring protection and good fortune.

Why Gold is considered auspicious on Dhanteras?

Gold has been considered as a symbol of wealth and divine blessings in Indian culture for centuries. On Dhanteras, people believe that purchasing gold ensures prosperity and brings financial stability to the household for the upcoming year. Many also associate gold with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, whose worship is the main focus of the Diwali festival

By buying gold on this day, devotees seek Lakshmi’s blessings, believing that it will multiply their wealth and secure financial well-being. The metal also represents purity and permanence, symbolizing a long-lasting and stable future.