IN PICS: 7 Mesmerising Places To Explore In Jharkhand

By: Rahul M | October 23, 2024
Jharkhand is a haven for nature lovers, distinguished by its magnificent mountains, rivers, cascading waterfalls, and vibrant greenery. Explore some of the beautiful places in the state, which are mentioned in the next slides:
Dassam Falls is a famous waterfall in Ranchi. It provides a splendid view of the surrounding area.
Dimna Lake, a serene reservoir on the Kharkai River, is a tranquil oasis. The lake is surrounded by mountains and lush greenery.
Chandil Dam is situated 22 km north of Jamshedpur. The place offers scenic views of its surroundings.
The Hundru Falls is one of the highest waterfalls in India. It is a popular picnic destination in Jharkhand.
Mayurakshi River is one of the significant rivers of Jharkhand. It is a must-visit for those who want to seek solace.
The Baidyanath Temple is one of the Jyotirlingas in Deoghar. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Betla National Park is a must-visit place for animal lovers. The Natinaal park is a home to numerous animals including elephants.
