Are Tissue Sarees The New Trend In The Festive Fashion World? Here's Why It Should Be In Your Diwali Shopping List This Year

At Manish Malhotra's diwali bash this year, many celebs were spotted at the party, giving out their best fashion game. Amongst all the glam, what was observed was the repetition of a saree pattern, 'Tissue sarees'. They have been making headlines from quiet a few months. Shimmery, lightweight sarees give a festive yet elegant look, fulfilling the glam requirement.

Recently, tissue sarees have become a popular trend, especially for festive occasions. Known for their delicate, shimmering appearance, these sarees have captivated fashion enthusiasts and are now being worn by women of all ages. Let’s know why tissue sarees are trending and the rich history and craftsmanship that is followed.

How did tissue sarees originate?

Tissue sarees have been a traditional Indian garment for thousands of years. It is now turning into a trend but its dates back to ages ago. It is infact one of the most oldest forms of clothing across India and South Asia.

The word "sari" comes from the Sanskrit word "sattika," meaning a strip of cloth. Over the centuries, the saree has evolved in design, fabric, and draping styles, but it has always remained a symbol of grace and elegance.

What Are Tissue sarees?

Tissue sarees are made from lightweight fabric, often crafted using silk or a silk-blend base, woven with metallic threads like gold or silver. This gives the saree a delicate, sheer texture with a shiny, reflective surface. The metallic shimmer makes these sarees look luxurious and festive. This makes it perfect for grand celebrations like weddings and Diwali.

These sarees are often adorned with zari work, adding a rich, regal feel.

Craftsmanship required to make these sarees

Tissue sarees need skilled craftsmanship to weave the metallic threads into the silk or cotton base. The balance between softness and shimmer is achieved through a delicate weaving process that has been passed down and mastered through generations of skilled artisans.

Regions like Banaras are known for their exceptional craftsmanship in creating these stunning sarees. The artisans often use traditional handloom techniques, ensuring that each saree is unique.

Why are tissue sarees the talk of the town and why should you get them too?

Tissue sarees have a natural shine that looks glamorous without being too heavy or over-the-top. This makes them perfect for festive wear, where people want to look stylish and traditional at the same time.

Unlike heavy silk sarees, tissue sarees are lighter, making them easier to drape and comfortable to wear for long hours. Despite their rich look, they don’t weigh you down. Styling it the right way can truly elevate the look

Tissue sarees offer a fusion of tradition and modernity. Tissue sarees offer a balance between the traditional craftsmanship of saree-making and the modern appeal of shiny, glamorous fashion. This makes them attractive to both younger and older generations. If you are looking for your fashion inspiration this diwali, Tissue sarees can be your finest choice.