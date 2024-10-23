Worst Dressed Celebs At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

By: Rahul M | October 23, 2024
While the Diwali party was all about glam last night, it was still festive and some celebs might have forgotten that part. Kajol posed for the paps in a shimmering red sequin co-Ord ensemble which is clearly a party night outfit. Not very festive.
All images by Varinder Chawla
Urmila Matondkar arrived in a royal blue Ethnic wear and a silver clutch. The look was effortless and could have been styled better
Shilpa Shetty, who generally doesn't disappoint with her fashion game arrived in a turquoise saree last night. Though the look was festive, the ensemble just did go with
Neha Dhupia chose to wear a neon green saree that absolutely went against the festive vibe. It was too loud and there was hardly any styling
Tripti Dimri looked like her character in Laila Majnu. It looked like we've seen her in similar outfits before and her sequined white saree just lacked a lot of styling
Kartik Aaryan showed up in a black bandhgala and kurta. Again, the vibe is not festive but more casual
Nushrat Bharucha tried styling her corset top and saree but lacked styling and maybe a few accessories
