Best Dressed Celebs At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 23, 2024
Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali bash last night and all the who's who of the Bollywood attended this gathering in all glam. Tamannaah Bhatia styled her red sequined saree in a unique manner, highlighting her deep neck velvet blouse and statement emerald necklace
All images by Varinder Chawla
The ever gorgeous Rekha adorned a classic orange kanjeevaram saree paired with her signature red lipstick, gold maang tikka with orange bindus, and bangles
The very talented Alia Bhatt made headlines for re-wearing her mehndi outfit at the diwali party last night
Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads in in her royal blue saree as she attended the diwali party amidst her wedding preperations
Ananya Panday kept it simple yet festive at the party last night. She wore a netted saree and paired it with a choker necklace, maangtika and rings
Shraddha Kapoor aced her fashion game with a silver tissue saree at the party last night. She paired it with statement earrings and a heart shaped handbag
Sharvari Wagh looked like she's come staright out of a painting. She adored a black net saree and embellished bralette blouse
