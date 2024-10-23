Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Kartik Aaryan & Other Celebs Showoff Ethnic Fashion At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

By: Sachin T | October 23, 2024
The biggest names of B-Town gathered at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence on Tuesday for his glam Diwali bash. Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous as she re-wore her sangeet lehenga and she posed with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt
All photos by Varinder Chawla
The veterans stole the spotlight as Rekha, draped in her signature kanjeevaram saree, gave a peck to Shabana Azmi on the red carpet
Kartik Aaryan kept it simple, yet classy, in a black kurta and matching pyjamas
Ananya Panday opted for a sheer white saree with a chunky necklace, but, her shiny maang tika was definitely not needed
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza oozed royalty, and while the former kept it simple in black, the latter looked resplendent in a golden and salmon pink lehenga
Varun Dhawan donned a short grey kurta with a black and silver overcoat, while his wife Natasha Dalal wore a sheer, dazzling saree
Kiara Advani went all out with the glitter and glam as she paired her sheer saree with a velvet blouse, but Sidharth Malhotra could not pull his look off in a heavily-embroidered red kurta with a plain oddly-fitting white pyjama
Shraddha Kapoor looked beautiful in an ivory saree and showed why less is more when it comes to classy fashion
Janhvi Kapoor exuded mermaid vibes in a dazzling fish-scale pattern saree
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput twinned in shades of ivory and golden, and made for one stylish couple on the carpet
Kriti Sanon added a pop of colour to the party in her bright yellow saree with a silver, studded blouse
Aditya Roy Kapoor made a statement in a black asymmetrical Manish Malhotra kurta with neat white pyjamas
Sobhita Dhulipala, who is currently busy with her wedding prep, took out a minute and stunned in a gorgeous saree at the bash
Suhana Khan ditched jewellery and reached the party wearing a plain red saree with a sequinned border
Karisma Kapoor looked breathtaking in a violet saree with golden motifs
Nation's current heartthrob, Vedang Raina, went for an all-black look for the party
Nora Fatehi oozed oomph and flaunted her curves in a disco-ball pattern glimmery saree
Tamannaah Bhatia went for an off-beat look as she paired her 'off-shoulder' shimmery red saree with a velvet deep-neck blouse
Disha Patani stuck to her signature style of draping a saree, although this time, she chose a golden tissue saree instead of her usual glittery ones