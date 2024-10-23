Halloween 2024: Spooky Cocktail Recipes For A Haunted Night Party

Canva

Let's raise a glass to a night of spooktacular sips and unforgettable scares this Halloween! The annual celebration of Halloween is incomplete without indulging in special themed treats, like pumpkin-flavoured goodies or spooky-shaped cookies and spine-chilling cocktails. To help you create the perfect Halloween party, here are cocktail recipes for your eerie celebrations. From hauntingly delicious flavours to spooky presentations, there's everything you need for your haunted night celebration.

Blood Orange Devil's Margherita

Witches and warlocks, this crimson twist on the classic margarita is devilishly good! Blood orange juice, red wine, and tequila bring fiery flavours, while two red chillies add a bold garnish for the brave. Perfect for dancing with shadows all night!

Try the cocktail recipe by Kuber Bhatt, Sr. Bartender, The Bluebop Cafe:

Ingredients:

Tequila: 45 ml

Orange juice: 60 ml

Triple sec: 15 ml

Simple syrup: 20 ml

Red wine: 30 ml

Method:

Shake all the ingredients with ice.

Top it up with red wine.

Garnish it with 2 red chillies.

Serve it with lots of ice in a Margherita glass.

Pumpkin pie whisky sour

This cozy drink blends smoky whisky, tangy lime, and pumpkin puree for a true autumn vibe. Served in a small, carved pumpkin, it's topped with whipped cream and a smoking star anise. The aroma is sure to stir up some spooky fun!

Try cocktail recipe by Jittin Merani, Co Founder, The Glenwalk:

Ingredients:

Whisky: 60 ml

Lime juice: 15 ml

Pumpkins puree: 30 ml

Sugar syrup: 15 ml

Whipped cream

Garnish: Smoked Star Anise

Method:

Fill the shaker with ice

Add lime juice, sugar syrup and pumpkin puree

Add the whisky.

Shake all the ingredients.

Double strain it in a small carved pumpkin with fresh ice or rim a glass with brown sugar

Top up with whipped crème

Put star anise on top and give it a smoke

Read Also Halloween 2024: Know The Date And How It Is Celebrated Worldwide

Bloody Kiss

Feeling a bit on the monstrous side? This fiery concoction will undoubtedly unleash your inner beast! A base of icy vodka with tangy tomato juice and a touch of lime, before being infused with a homemade chilli paste that'll have you breathing fire. A garnish of lime or chilli adds the final touch to this wickedly delicious potion.

Try recipe by Chef Rahul Shrivastav, Sesame, Hyatt Centric Juhu:

Ingredients:

60 ml Vodka

120 ml Tomato Juice

5 ml Homemade Chilli Paste (a mix of Tabasco, Thai Bird’s Eye chilli, Worcestershire sauce, and smoked chilli)

15 ml Lime Juice

Method:

In a shaker, combine vodka, tomato juice, and lime juice.

Add the homemade chilli paste and stir well.

Fill a glass with ice and pour the mixture over it.

Garnish with a lime wedge or a chili pepper, if desired.

Enjoy your spicy cocktail!

Wicked Web

Indulge in the bewitching allure of the Wicked Web, an elegant yet edgy cocktail crafted to intrigue. This dark drink blends the smooth richness of activated charcoal-infused vodka with the bold notes of Kahlua and espresso, while delicate dashes of rosemary extract elevate its complexity.

Try the cocktail recipe by Rohit Matkar, Mixologist, ITC Maratha:

Ingredients:

Activated Charcoal Infused Vodka: 45 ml

Kahlua: 15 ml

Espresso: 15 ml

Rosemary Extract: 3 to 4 Dash

Method:

Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake until its frost.

Pour in the glass and garnish with coco spider.

Blood Moon Martini

Canva

Try the cocktail recipe by Smirnoff:

Ingredients:

Vodka: 50 ml

Blood orange juice: 50 ml

Cranberry juice: 10 ml

Simple syrup: 10 ml

Dash of grenadine

Method:

Shake vodka, blood orange juice, cranberry juice, and simple syrup with ice.

Strain into a martini glass and drizzle grenadine for a blood-red effect.

Garnish with a slice of blood orange.