Halloween 2024: Janhvi Kapoor As Morticia Addams To Ananya Panday's Poo Glam, Here's Celeb-Inspired Costumes To Recreate This Year

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The spooky season has officially begun, making it the perfect time to bring out your creativity for Halloween 2024! And, if you still haven't decided on your eerie costumes, no worries; we have got you covered. Whether you're looking to channel your inner goth princess or transform into a beloved Disney character, Bollywood celebrities are here to offer you plenty of inspiration. From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor, many actresses have embraced the festive spirit of Halloween, recreating some of the most iconic characters. Let's look at each costume and how you can recreate this Halloween season!

Janhvi Kapoor as Morticia Addams

Janhvi Kapoor's transformation into Morticia Addams was nothing short of an iconic moment. To recreate her gothic look, start with a long, fitted black dress with a dramatic silhouette. Opt for an ensemble with lace or velvet for an extra touch of sophistication.

For makeup, focus on a pale foundation to achieve the exact finish, paired with dark, smoky eyes and bold burgundy lips. Long, straight black hair is essential; you can style your hair or invest in a high-quality wig.

Sonam Kapoor as Marilyn Monroe

For a classic costume, Sonam Kapoor's portrayal of Marilyn Monroe can be a great choice. To recreate this, find a chic black turtleneck dress that cinches at the waist. Next, adorn a red lipstick and winged eyeliner that will highlight your features. Finish it off with soft, voluminous curls for a vintage glam.

Read Also Halloween 2024: Know The Date And How It Is Celebrated Worldwide

Ananya Panday as Poo

If you’re looking for something more playful, take inspiration from Ananya Panday’s look as Poo from the movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. Think vibrant colours and glam! Don a pink crop top paired with a stylish skirt to capture Poo's essence. Don't forget to accessorise with oversized sunglasses and statement jewellery. For makeup, go for glossy lips and blushy cheeks.

Katrina Kaif as Harley Quinn

Katrina Kaif nailed the vibrant and chaotic spirit of Harley Quinn. To recreate her look, you'll need a fitted pink top and denim shorts with black strips, similar to the one worn by the actress. Don’t forget the transparent jacket adorned with a colour confetti fringe for that edgy vibe.

The makeup is key: use bold colours, such as blue and pink eyeshadow, and don’t shy away from some dramatic eyeliner. For hair, create blonde pigtails, using temporary hair colour spray or clip-in extensions. A cute yet chaotic accessory, like a mini baseball bat or a ‘Puddin’ necklace, will add the finishing touch.

Shanaya Kapoor as Mia Thermopolis

For those who want to turn into a fairytale princess, Shanaya Kapoor’s Mia Thermopolis is ideal for you. Wear a classic blue or white dress with a tiara to channel your inner princess. Keep the makeup light and natural with a touch of shimmer for a royal finish.