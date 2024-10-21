 Halloween 2024: Know The Date And How It Is Celebrated Worldwide
This year, Halloween will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31.

Updated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
The spooky season is officially here! Halloween is one of the most anticipated celebrations worldwide. It has developed into a well-known festival full of costumes, trick-or-treating, and joyous get-togethers, with roots in ancient Celtic customs, especially the festival of Samhain. From haunted houses and pumpkin carving to costume parties and eerie decorations, Halloween offers a fun opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the celebration together. Keep reading to know the date and the various ways it is celebrated.

When is Halloween 2024?

This year, Halloween will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31. This annual festival is held on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. Interestingly, India will also be observing its beloved Diwali festival on the same day.

How is Halloween celebrated?

Halloween is celebrated in a variety of spooky and extravagant ways, with traditions that can vary by region. Here are some common ways people celebrate:

Costume party

Costume parties are one of the most common ways that people celebrate Halloween. They dress up in costumes ranging from scary to silly, often based on the themes of the Halloween party.

Trick-or-Treating

In Western culture, children dress in fun costumes and go door-to-door in their neighbourhoods, asking for candy with the phrase "trick or treat."

Haunted house

Many groups also organise haunted events that include spooky decorations, actors, games and eerie themes to thrill visitors.

Pumpkin carving and decorating

Pumpkin carving is one of the common practices during Halloween celebrations. Families often carve jack o' lanterns from pumpkins, creating unique designs to decorate their house. During Halloween, people also decorate their homes and yards with cobwebs, skeletons, and ghostly figures.

Horror movies

Watching horror films or family-friendly Halloween movies is a popular way to celebrate the spooky season.

Halloween-themed foods

Many people enjoy making and eating themed treats, like pumpkin-flavoured goodies, candy corn, or spooky-shaped cookies.

