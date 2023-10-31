Halloween 2023: Netizens Share Memes & Scary Greetings To Mark The Occasion

How are you celebrating Halloween 2023? Internet users are marking the occasion with memes and scary greetings. X users have flooded the social media platform with several posts leading "Halloween" to trend there. "Happy Halloween," said netizens while celebrating the spooky event.

Most posts shared online included the iconic signs and symbols associated with Halloween. You guessed it right if you just said "Pumpkin." In the memes and wishes uploaded by people, the Halloween pumpkin held the prime spot. Apart from that, some classic film scenes and stills were shared to question people about the celebration.

Seeing that even Indians were keeping to the trend and vibing to the spooky day, an X user asked "You guys are celebrating Halloween (huh)?" "Exactly Bhai, I didn't even know that people in India actually celebrate Halloween until I saw some people's Instagram stories," added another.

About Halloween

Call it Halloween or Hallowe'en, the event is held on October 31. It is a time when people dress up in ghostly and spirited costumes remembering the dead. It is marked with people visiting each other's homes for a trick or a prank. Horror movie screenings and fear-themed parties are carried out to enjoy the occasion at its best. Mainly observed in the US and Europe, it has also caught the attention of people in India.

