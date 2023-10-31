 Halloween 2023: Mumbai Police Says No To 'Scare-O-Meter' While Reminding People About Road Safety
They reminded citizens to stay calm with the speedometer and refrain from turning it into a "scare-o-meter."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
It's Halloween, and Mumbai Police has released a message vibing to the spooky day. They posted a road safety message addressing how it makes them worry when commuters on a thrilling ride overspeeding. They reminded citizens to stay calm with the speedometer and refrain from turning it into a "scare-o-meter." Check post:

"Over-speeding may need you to start planning for your afterlife," Mumbai Police captioned their post on social media while telling people "Don't accelerate the scare-o-meter." Interestingly, the image showed the speed of the representative vehicle to have hit 150kmph and it was denoted with a scary icon. The post marked their way of observing Halloween 2023.

Within hours of uploading it online on October 31, the post caught the attention of netizens and gathered more than a thousand likes. As usual, people were impressed with the creativity used in the post by the Mumbai Police while sharing the informative message for the welfare of its people.

But that's not all! The team also shared another post in connection to Halloween. Unlike the prior post which shared a road safety message, this one focused on cyber fraud and awareness. It reflected on tricks used to fool people and make them prey to cyber fraud. "Don't Get Tricked," read their text while spreading awareness about not sharing OTPs with unknown contacts and sources. Tweaking the original full form of the term from One Time Password to "One Terrifying Payment" Mumbai Police marked the occasion.

