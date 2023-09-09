Shocking And Scary: Store Manager In US Finds Skull Inside Donation Box, Calls Police | Instagram - Goodyear Police

Would would you do if you unboxed a gift and found something as scary as a skull fitted inside it? Calm down and breathe if you just screamed out of fear while imagining the scary situation. While the thought can be concerning in itself, a similar incident took place in Arizona, US.

When a Goodwill store manager opened a donation box, they received the shock of their life on finding a human skill inside it. No sooner, the manager called the police for help. The incident was reported from the Goodwill store located near Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road on Tuesday (September 5).

The Goodyear Police shared a video on social media informing people about the bizarre and horrifying incident. Releasing visuals of the unusual 'donation,' they mentioned taking possession of it and starting an investigation in this regard.

WATCH VIDEO

"Preliminary findings confirm it is in fact a human skull and that it appears to be historic. In addition, it does not appear to have any forensic significance, meaning, it is not associated with a crime," read the video caption. "Thank you to Goodwill employees who took action and reported this to police," it added.

Netizens reacted to the incident as the police shared a video narrating it. "I wonder if the people that donated the skull even knew if it was real?" said one, while another commented, "I'm so glad I didn't find that."