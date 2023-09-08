WATCH: Video Of A Chameleon Climbing Multi-Coloured Stick Goes Viral | Video shared on X

Here's a video that will interest you as it is definitely fascinating. You may ask out of curiosity what is it about and we would say that films a chameleon at its best. In case you have often heard that the creature changes its body colour while adapting to its surroundings but never actually witnessed the scene, this video is something you must check out to get a glimpse of the amazing phenomenon.

WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amazing video goes viral

A chameleon, probably a trained pet, was seen climbing a stick and greeting a human at the end. The video filmed the moment when it walked across its multi-coloured pathway with grace and elegance. From initially jumping on to the blue end of the stick to moving towards the pink side of it, the reptile was seen changing its body colour in a spectacle. Beginning with blue, it climbed to embrace the yellow colour and mid-way it shined in shades of green to reflect at the transition. Next came orange and pink, followed by the skin tint as it touched the human.

Netizens react

As the video attracted a million views on X, netizens reacted to the clip. "Nature is amazing. Great job showing animal adaptation," said a user. Another deep dived into facts and wrote, "Chameleons generally change colors for two reasons: To regulate body heat and to communicate."