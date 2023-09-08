 WATCH: Video Of A Chameleon Climbing Multi-Coloured Stick Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Video Of A Chameleon Climbing Multi-Coloured Stick Goes Viral

WATCH: Video Of A Chameleon Climbing Multi-Coloured Stick Goes Viral

The video filmed the moment when the creature walked across its multi-coloured pathway, changing its body colour in a spectacle.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Video Of A Chameleon Climbing Multi-Coloured Stick Goes Viral | Video shared on X

Here's a video that will interest you as it is definitely fascinating. You may ask out of curiosity what is it about and we would say that films a chameleon at its best. In case you have often heard that the creature changes its body colour while adapting to its surroundings but never actually witnessed the scene, this video is something you must check out to get a glimpse of the amazing phenomenon.

WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
Can't believe! THIS chef creates real looking chameleon from chocolate; watch video
article-image

Amazing video goes viral

A chameleon, probably a trained pet, was seen climbing a stick and greeting a human at the end. The video filmed the moment when it walked across its multi-coloured pathway with grace and elegance. From initially jumping on to the blue end of the stick to moving towards the pink side of it, the reptile was seen changing its body colour in a spectacle. Beginning with blue, it climbed to embrace the yellow colour and mid-way it shined in shades of green to reflect at the transition. Next came orange and pink, followed by the skin tint as it touched the human.

Netizens react

As the video attracted a million views on X, netizens reacted to the clip. "Nature is amazing. Great job showing animal adaptation," said a user. Another deep dived into facts and wrote, "Chameleons generally change colors for two reasons: To regulate body heat and to communicate."

Read Also
WATCH: Bizarre video of cars covered in slimy worm-like creature in China goes viral; citizens...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Amruta Fadnavis Performs At New York's Times Square During Bharat Mahotsav

Viral Video: Amruta Fadnavis Performs At New York's Times Square During Bharat Mahotsav

WATCH: Video Of A Chameleon Climbing Multi-Coloured Stick Goes Viral

WATCH: Video Of A Chameleon Climbing Multi-Coloured Stick Goes Viral

TV News Studio Showdown Escalates as BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Takes on Anchors Rajdeep...

TV News Studio Showdown Escalates as BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Takes on Anchors Rajdeep...

Renowned Cartoonist Ajit Ninan Passes Away At 68; Check Illustrations By Him

Renowned Cartoonist Ajit Ninan Passes Away At 68; Check Illustrations By Him

ATM Robbery Video: Masked Men Try Looting Maharashtra Bank ATM Using Car In Beed District; Police...

ATM Robbery Video: Masked Men Try Looting Maharashtra Bank ATM Using Car In Beed District; Police...