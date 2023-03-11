e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Bizarre video of cars covered in slimy worm-like creature in China goes viral; citizens advised to take shelter

There are two plausible explanations for what is seen in the video

Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Bizarre video of cars covered in slimy worm-like creature in China goes viral; citizens advised to take shelter | Twitter video screengrab

A viral of video of cars covered in worm-like slimy creature on cars and roads went viral on social media a couple of days back. The video is reportedly from China's Liaoning province where citizens were advised to find shelter and carry umbrellas when they leave their homes. As per a NY post report, the mystery of slimy creatures is yet to be uncovered and there could be two plausible explanation to the visuals circulating on social media.

The scientific journal Mother Nature Network suggested that the creatures were dropped after being swept up by heavy winds. The journal says that this happens after storms as insects get caught up in a whirlpool of wind.

As per another theory, the slimy looking things could be a flower from the tulip tree. The poplar flower from this tree resemble slimy worm-like things.

Watch video here:

Beijing reporter claims video is fake

Meanwhile, a Beijing reporter has claimed that the video is fake. Shen Shiwei tweeted and wrote that he is Beijing these days that the place has not received rainfall in recent days.

article-image

