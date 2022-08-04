Can't believe! THIS chef creates real looking chameleon from chocolate; watch video

If you are a chocolate lover and at times even show interest to browse interesting cooking videos, you might have come across Amaury Guichon, who is known for his innovate creations via chocolates.

You might be someone who would scream out of fear on spotting a chameleon, but this chef's chocolaty preparation would make you love the creature!

In the video shared by Amaury, we can see him gracefully carving a chocolate chameleon. The Instagram post was captioned to read, "Mother and baby chilling in the chocolate rainforest!"

Watch video:

Since the video was shared a few days ago, it has attracted over a million views and flooded with comments of praise. Netizens wrote, "Magnifique", "Masterpiece", "Amazing" and so on...

Check some reactions, right here: