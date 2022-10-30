Halloween 2022: Dress your spooky best with these DIY dressing and make-up inspirations from celebrities

Halloween 2022: DIY dressing and make-up ideas | Instagram

In this spooky season of Halloween, we all want to be at our creative best. Not to mention, the recently help Halloween party attended by several star kids has really up the bar for creative dressing. From Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's sister Alanna Panday's zombie nurse and Janhvi Kapoor's black dress to American celebrity Kylie Jenner's body tight witch dress, here's a host of inspiration from our celebs to dress-up scary yet look beautiful. This list of DIY ideas will come handy for your last minute Halloween party without burning a hole in your pocket.

Zombie nurse like Alanna Panday

Zombie Nurse like Alanna Panday | Instagram

If you want to look extremely hot and terrifying at the same time, you can choose to dress-up like a zombie nurse just like Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday. The Bollywood clan kid was seen at the recently held Halloween party in Mumbai. Pick a teal coloured plain frock and pair it with a hat of the same colour. For make-up, choose coloured lenses and loud make-up under and around eyes and neck. Complete your look with white stockings.

Black netted lehenga of Janhvi Kapoor

Black netted lehenga of Janhvi Kapoor | sourced

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's black netted and side slit lehenga from the movie Roohi is not going to disappoint you if you want to look classy yet devilish. Wearing a witch crown will complete your Halloween look. Complete your look with dark-toned make-up, smokey eyes and complimentary accessories.

The body painted witch dress of Kylie Jenner

The body painted witch of Kylie Jenner | Instagram

Taking cues from American celebrity Kylie Jenner's look from a recent Halloween Party, you can paint your body in bright green or any other colour. For the dress, choose a black sheer outfit with black stockings. This look is perfect for those who want to look like a sexy witch.

A petrifying ballet dancer like Vanessa Hudgens

A petrifying ballet dancer like Vanessa Hudgens | Instagram

What about being a dancing star! Hollywood actor Vanessa Hudgens' dress from a recent Halloween party is cute and chic pink ballet frock. The netted and laced frock can be paired with leg warmers or stockings. For make-up, add white powered on your face along with black nail paint and bold coloured lipstick. Apart from pink, you can also choose little black dress with frills.

Halloween Pumpkin on head like Meghan Thee Stallion

Halloween Pumpkin on head like Meghan Thee Stallion | Instagram

If dressing-up and make-up is too much work on a working day, the easiest way to show-up your best is to wear a pumpkin on your head just like Hollywood rapper Meghan Thee Stallion. The smart and low-budget option is will not take much effort from you and you will surely stand out in the party.

Black magical dress of Sophie Turner

Black magical dress of Sophie Turner | Instagram

Simplicity at its best! Go for Hollywood actress Sophie Turner's Halloween look - a black tight fitting slit dress. For the make-up as well, you don't have to do much. Just do cheek contouring to get those high cheekbones and complete your look with bold red lipstick and smoky eyes.