Halloween 2023: Hailey Bieber, Adele, Paris Hilton & Other Celebs Serve Costume Inspiration 

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2023
Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31 and is often associated with activities like dressing up in costumes, trick-or-treating, attending parties, decorating homes with spooky or eerie themes, and telling ghost stories.
As the world dresses up in the spookiest costumes to celebrate Halloween 2023, here are celebs serving inspiration if you still haven't thought of one.
Singer Adele dressed up as Morticia Adams from the famous Adams Family. She flaunted long black tresses and nails, with a full-sleeves black gown.
Singer Halsey dressed up as a siren. She wore a white co-ord set and put seashells and beads around their body. She opted for auburn hair and green makeup with scales imprinted on the face.
Model Hailey Bieber recreated a Scary Movie-inspired costume that featured Carmen Electra’s white bikini look from the 2000-released horror film.
Paris Hilton chose to dress up as Britney Spears from Toxic music video that showed her as an air hostess. However, what grabbed eyeballs was her son Phoenix as a pilot.
Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber dressed up as popular anime characters Sakura and Naruto.
