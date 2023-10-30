Halloween 2023: Costume Ideas From Bollywood Celebs

By: ANI | October 30, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor as Morticia Addams: The actress wowed her fans last year when she channelled her inner Morticia Addams from The Addams Family for the Halloween party.
Ananya Panday as Poo: Actor Ananya Panday's Halloween 2022 look was inspired by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's Poo character from the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.
Sonam Kapoor as Marilyn Monroe: A few years back, Sonam Kapoor's Halloween transformation into style icon Marilyn Monroe became popular on Instagram. Everything about her look was flawless, from her cosmetics to her clothes.
Shanaya Kapoor as Mia Thermopolis: If you're not a fan of spooky outfits, you can still opt for a princess look, just like Shanaya Kapoor did for a Halloween party last year. She made head turns with her look as Princess of Genovia, Mia Thermopolis, from the popular movie The Princess Diaries
Katrina Kaif as Harley Quinn: Last year on Halloween, she shared her stunning look as Harley Quinn sporting everything from famous blonde ponytails to an eclectic mix of blue and pink eyeshadow.
