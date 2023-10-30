7 Photos That Prove Ananya Panday Is The Hottest Star Kid On The Block

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2023
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is celebrating her 25th birthday on October 30, 2023
The actress is one of the hottest star kids in B-Town at present
Ananya enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she has nearly 25 million followers on Instagram alone
The actress makes sure to treat her fans with sultry photos of herself from time to time
Recently, Ananya broke the internet when she posed in a red hot co-ord set
The actress is quite fond of neon and she sure knows how to carry a quirky outfit, and this picture is a proof!
Ananya has reportedly jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur
