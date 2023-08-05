What’s on the cards? Here’s what the Tarot Card readings for the period August 6 to 19 for all zodiac signs suggest 

Universal Theme for the next 15 days: Joy and stability, happiness, celebrations, sharing and renewal

Aries

King of Swords: Logic and reason, focus, integrity, legal matters

Mind over matter and head over the heart is the message. You will find structure, routine, and self-discipline. This card represents a mature man or a need for maturity in any situation for you. Use the next 15 days to stabilise and work hard with honesty and integrity. Legal matters or law enforcement may beckon. Use your intelligence, focus, and logic in everything you do. No unnecessary emotional drama.

Taurus

8 of Wands: Quick action, speed, immediate results, movement

This is a period of swift action, speed, movement, travel and excitement. Things will happen quite quickly even before you realise. Beware not to act in haste and repent in leisure. Generally, this depicts a time in which situations, relationships, projects, etc, move forward towards completion. Even something which has been stuck will suddenly gain momentum. It can also represent obsessions and be carried away. So, while it is a positive card, be conscious of what is gaining momentum.

Gemini

Death: Move on, transition, and new beginnings

This period will force you to make decisions to leave what doesn't serve you and move on to what does. There will be forced transitions and thereby new beginnings. If endings come, let them. Sometimes it may depict the need for an operation or some health concern or the removal of something. This can cause some grief initially and then settle down. Let go of attachments. Change and moving on are the only constants.

Cancer

Two of Pentacles: Be the juggler, keep it easy, journey

There is probably a journey overseas coming up. This period asks you to juggle everything playfully. Many balls are in the air. You will manage as long as you do not take anything seriously. Keep it easy, breezy, and light. Stay afloat; you can manage whatever life throws your way.

Leo

9 of wands: You have come a long way

This period will symbolise courage, perseverance and amazing steadfastness. Any opposition or opponent can be defeated. You have come a long way. This indicates you need to keep on going and success will be yours soon. You have reached the end of your struggles. Your courage shines.

Virgo

Empress: Abundance, beauty, fertility

Your cup is full. A period of abundance, beauty, luxury, sumptuous feasts, jewellery and the finer things. Fertility and conception if you are trying to have a child. Pleasure and affairs, perhaps a mistress. More so, your garden is full of abundance of all kinds. Your fountain is flowing with creation and creativity. A fortunate time.

Libra

King of Cups: Mature, responsible, sensible

That’s the approach. Be kind, caring, and compassionate. Emotional balance. A wonderful calm. Be that person who has a beautiful balance between their intellect and emotions, between thinking and feelings. You may meet and look up to such a father figure or mentor.

Scorpio

Page of Cups: Creative energy, happy to learn, be open and receptive

This period requires you to be open-minded and willing to learn no matter what your age or stage is in life. Only when we are willing and receptive will creativity flow through us. Follow your intuition and psychic abilities as they will guide you. Nurture the dreamer and the inner child. Can also be a time of youthful idealism, naivety, kindness, crushes, romance, and marriage.

Sagittarius

6 of Pentacles: Material support, gratitude, receiving and giving

You are in a blessed and secure position, materially. Promotions, pay rises, acceptance and recognition are indicated. The universe will be generous to you and in turn, you should share your good fortune. If you buy or sell or trade you will receive the correct price. As you sow, so you reap.

Capricorn

Page of Pentacles: Good news is coming your way

This signifies an early phase of contracts, opportunities, and excellent prospects coming your way. The universe is still developing your plans for you. Material benefits are coming. A great period for students seeking education abroad or training for skilled jobs. Jump in and seize your opportunities. There could be travel coming up too.

Aquarian

King of Wands: Confidence, Motivation, Passion, Leader

Be an optimistic, passionate, strong and forceful leader ready to take charge. A card that spells confidence and control. Nothing comes your way. You will achieve what you have set out to. Be charismatic and free-thinking, charming and funny. Beware, of sounding too good to be true. Your magnetism is blinding.

Pisces

Magician: You have what it takes to succeed

You have the inner and outer resources to succeed. There is nothing you cannot manifest. You are the magician. ‘I have the power and I can do it’ — this is your mantra. Repeat this over and over till you believe it and live it. The universe is aligning to bring positive changes your way.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)