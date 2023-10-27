Tarot Reading: Here’s What The Cards For The Period October 28 to November 10 Suggest For All Zodiac Signs

Pic: Freepik

ARIES

Seven of Swords: Mischief, shortcuts, theft, betrayal

Time to be careful. Check the real intentions of people around you. There are chances of theft, betrayal or cheating. Or it could be you who is feeling lazy and finding shortcuts in life. That won’t work. Use diplomacy not aggression. Also, legitimatise everything.

Taurus

The Hierophant: Higher learning, knowledge, higher institutions, guru, teachers

You may find yourselves a part of a higher institution or a group of learned people. This will give you great comfort. This period is great for tradition and old values. An arranged marriage or higher learning with a good institution, or working or being involved with an old and respected institution could be on the cards.

Gemini

The Chariot: Victory, success, movement

Can you smell victory? Well-deserved success after a long battle or surmounting all obstacles is indicated. A journey or movement could be coming up too. You are moving ahead positively after overcoming everything. You are driven; hard work pays.

Cancer

4 of Cups: Grass always looks greener on the other side

Are you feeling a little desolate? That things haven’t worked out as per your liking? Do you feel short-changed? Like you missed out on the better things in life or your relationships? Don’t! Change your viewpoint and your mindset and you will realise that what you have is far more valuable. Cherish what you have.

Leo

Ace of Swords: Focus, clarity, perspective, intellect

Be focused on what you wish to achieve and then go after it with focus and intent. Use your intellect over your emotions. Cut the outside music out. A new opportunity could knock on your door soon. Seize the day; victory is yours. Funnel your vision!

Virgo

Ace of Pentacles: New opportunities to make money, wealth creation, and abundance

This period will open new doors. When you least expect god has given you an ace of pentacles. Suddenly out of nowhere, new opportunities will come up, new work and wealth creation avenues and more importantly a feeling of stability and security. Confidence is high.

Libra

Lovers: Love is in the air, partnerships, friendships, choices

Relationships, romantic or otherwise, are important and will thrive during this period. You will feel the love. There will be a feeling of alignment and things coming together beautifully. Balance and harmony will be felt. You could feel the need to make choices. Decide from your heart.

Scorpio

The World: Completion, travel, it’s all coming together

There could be a journey to distant lands. A feeling of fruition and completion; it’s all finally making sense. A beautiful card. Feel the energy. Sense the calm of accomplishment and completion. It could also mean that one cycle is completed and soon a new one will begin.

Sagittarius

Three of Pentacles: cooperation, team work, help

This period signifies a lot of forces coming together to help you achieve your goals. There will be an amalgamation of your skills and talents and those of the others required to achieve what you desire. You will find a lot of support. Blessed are those who find help when required.

Capricorn

Six of Swords: Journey, better times, healing energies

A journey could be in the air. You could be headed somewhere calm, serene, and healing. Or you could feel like the fight has left you and better times are coming. There is a feeling of being healed. Moving to better times. Progress.

Aquarius

3 of Cups: Groups coming together, friends rallying around you

Suddenly you will find that friends rally around you to protect you, to help you. You will feel a sense of community and belonging. You are not alone. There is a sense of relief to know that you have people willing to support you. You are not abandoned. Use your network of business associates and friends to get what you need. This could also signify you being in an affair or allowing a third person to come into your affairs. A word of caution there.

Pisces

Ace of Wands: passion, new beginnings, luck

This period signifies new beginnings, new opportunities, and new ventures. Are you feeling lucky? That is because you have put in the hard work and now the universe is conspiring to make it happen for you. You will feel passionate and confident. An ace of a time. There is zeal and excitement. Passion for what you desire.

