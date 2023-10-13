Tarot Reading? Here’s What The Card Readings For The Period October 14 To 27 For All Zodiac Signs Suggest

Pic: Freepik

ARIES

Six of Wands: success, public recognition and admiration

You are the winner. Success will kiss your feet. Time to step out in the limelight and maybe show off a little or at least allow people to shower you with well-deserved praise. You haven’t reached here without hard work and perseverance. So enjoy this ride. He who dares, wins! On the romantic side, it may indicate meeting a handsome, good-looking, and successful person.

Taurus

Ace of Pentacles: New opportunities to make money, improved finances

The universe is allowing you to align your intentions with actual opportunities to create wealth. A good time for businesses and jobs and everything financial. A windfall is on its way. Need I say more?

Gemini

Queen of Swords: Focus, concentrate on the goal

Time to shut out the outside noise and have a razor-sharp focus on what you truly want to achieve. Use your intellect over your emotions. Be strong, and practical, and maintain your high standards and ethics. Try not to be too critical or harsh in the process. You may meet an older, mature woman who will influence you.

Cancer

The emperor: Authority, father, big boss, looking after your people

Heavy lies the head that wears the crown. Responsibility, maturity, honour, discipline, tradition, etc... You get the gist. You will need to imbibe these qualities for the fortnight. You will come out strong.

Leo

Two of Cups: Companionship, partnership, alignment

The world seems a better place when you and your partner are aligned. Love is in the air. You will provide your partner full support and vice versa in all spheres of life. Joy, harmony, and warm connections with everyone define this period.

Virgo

10 of Swords Reversed: Not all is lost

You seem to have come back from what you thought was a dark place or situation. The cards are reversed and that shows recovery. You are alive... There is light at the end of the tunnel. You have come through a lot but the outcome won’t be as dreadful as you thought. Have faith. The universe surprises us in ways we never thought possible.

Libra

Star: Blessings, hope, warmth, encouragement, enlightenment

What a beautiful card to get in your birthday month. Blessings from one and all. Blessings from the stars above. You and everything around you radiate positivity and light. You are embarking on a new phase of spiritual and emotional growth.

Scorpio

Page of Swords: Energy, passion for starting and learning something new

Page is an apprentice, a learner who is bursting with enthusiasm to learn or practice something new. Think, is there something you would like to learn? If you are in a new relationship, personal or professional, do not act in haste and repent at leisure. Take it slow and with maturity.

Sagittarius

Knight of Swords: Confident, visionary but impulsive

This is a phase wherein you feel confident and in control. You are bursting with ideas but do curb your enthusiasm a bit and think things out. Do not rush into anything impulsively. Just a word of caution.

Capricorn

5 of Wands: Battleground, arguments, irritants

There is conflict in the air. Forewarned is forearmed! Now that you know, avoid getting dragged into any unnecessary arguments, hostile situations, etc. Do not lose your cool, count backwards. Chant, do whatever it takes to stay away from getting involved. This too shall pass.

Aquarius

King of Pentacles: It’s the time for money and power, resources

This period signifies material success, wealth, resources, power, ambition, contacts, contracts, and more. Remember to stay grounded and humble. Be like the king with trusted aides. Take care of your staff and the people who work with you. In return, they will do more for you. Wear the crown!

Pisces

4 of Swords: Rest, recover, recuperate

Physically and emotionally you need rest. You need to take a break. Pause. It is possible you could be unwell and may need rest and recovery or you could be drained and may need a time out. Take a step back. You will be fine!

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)

