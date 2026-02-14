Buzz By The Bay: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar On Mahashivratri, Meditation, And Why Inner Peace Matters Today

Revered spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar found some time during the hectic schedule at the expansive and serene Art of Living International center in Bangalore. He discussed the significance of Mahashivratri and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

You are a global peace ambassador and your approach is inner peace for outer peace. Do you really feel that inner transformation can impact world peace?

See, how do conflicts arise? Have you thought about it? Conflicts arise in the minds of people. If two leaders do not see eye to eye to each other, and they have a lot of difference of opinion, they emphasize their own point of view without considering the other, what else can you expect from that? conflict? So if the leaders are calm, if they are peaceful within, they will bring peace outside. Also, they will have the patience to communicate, negotiate.

So you think if world leaders meditated more, it would be a more peaceful world?

See, meditation definitely helps everybody. Yeah, because meditation gives a lot of energy and broader vision and peace within you know. So I don't see why it should not help anybody because it is helping millions around the world.

I’ve heard in one of your interviews you speak about a teacher that you grew up with who was very close to Mahatma Gandhi and had spent some time with Gandhi in jail. So were you ever influenced by Gandhi's teachings of ahimsa?

Gandhi's main handbook was the Bhagawad Geeta. I believe you need to have valour and peace together. And a broader vision to see the whole world as one family. Beyond race, religion, culture and regional differences. We have to realize that this whole existence, the human family, is one and have compassion for animals and be caring for the environment.

Speaking about seeing the world as one family, you are the founder of the World Cultural Festival that unites so many people. But within our own country, sometimes we see divisions. How can we unite people within our own country?

Just with this principle of live and let live. If you had visited Kumbha mela, you would see many different sects… but they're all there in one place with one spiritual vision of upliftment of humanity. So, harmony in diversity is possible. You don't have to make everyone like you. The conflict arises when you want everyone to be like you, right? We have to respect others and their ways of worship, their ways of living and give space for each one to grow.

You have said that happiness is a skill, not a circumstance. But what if one’s circumstances are bad, Can they still be happy?

No. Happiness is not mood making. When you have a loss of a dear one at home you cannot say, well, I'm happy. But you have to understand that there is a part within you that is untouched by all the happenings around. And nurture that, anchor in that grounding, non changing aspect of your life.

I want to ask about your personal experience. You are a man of realisation, an evolved soul. But to reach that stage of higher consciousness, does one have to go through a lot of pain?

No, it's it's not that you have to go through it. You might have already gone through it in many previous lifetimes. All that you need is wisdom. A simple awareness of who you are, of what you are, away from all the changing aspects of your life, from your thoughts, your emotions. There's something deeper inside of you that is so beautiful. Even a glimpse of it will make a huge difference in life.

If you take the story of the samudra manthan … it says there is always poison that comes up before Amrut or nectar. Same way before you get a glimpse of your true higher nature you will first have to deal with the poison in your mind?

But in the story of the samudra manthan, there is always shiva to drink that poison.

Which brings us to MahaShivratri. It is a very special occasion over here at the Bangalore Ashram. And that is a time of divine realization. What is really the significance and why is it such a special night?

Shivratri happens once every month, If you can't do all the Shivratris at least observe this one. On Mahashivratri you lift your spirit above the material world to something ethereal. So people fast and they meditate the whole day and sing bhajans This is a tradition that's coming from such a long time, and people have found it to be a very, fulfilling, experience. people have many desires. With love and devotion when they practice these meditations and rituals, the belief is that their desires are getting fulfilled.

MahaShivratri is a very special occasion over here at the Bangalore Ashram. What is really the significance and why is it such a special night?

Shivratri happens once every month, If you can't do all the Shivratris at least observe this one. On Mahashivratri you lift your spirit above the material world to something ethereal. So, people fast and they meditate the whole day and sing bhajans This is a tradition that's coming from such a long time, and people have found it to be a very, fulfilling, experience. People have many desires. With love and devotion when they practice these meditations and rituals, the belief is that their desires are getting fulfilled

Last year during Mahashivratri you came into possession of parts of the Somnath Jyotirling (shivling) and it had magnetic properties. When will it be reinstalled in the Somnath temple?

No, we will be keeping Him (jyotirling) here, because He has chosen to come to Bangalore. It is His choice to be here. So we are not planning to send him to Somnath from where he has already come. Of course, His presence is there. Moreover, he's traveling around the country and blessing people everywhere.