How To Harness The Calming Power Of Howlite

Howlite is a borate mineral that is commonly found in sedimentary rock formations. One distinctive feature of Howlite is its ability to take on the appearance of other minerals through a process known as dyeing. Due to its porous nature, Howlite can be easily dyed to resemble other gemstones, such as Turquoise or Lapis Lazuli.

History

It was first discovered in Nova Scotia, Canada, in 1868 by geologist Henry How. Howlite is often white or grey with grey to black streaks that resemble a marble-like pattern. It is a relatively soft mineral with a Mohs hardness of 3.5.

Zodiac sign

Howlite is often associated with the zodiac sign of Gemini. Gemini is an air sign ruled by the planet Mercury. Geminis are often described as versatile, communicative, curious, and adaptable. Howlite, with its properties related to calming the mind, promoting patience, and facilitating positive communication, is sometimes recommended for individuals born under the sign of Gemini.

Metaphysical benefits

Calming and stress relief: Howlite is often associated with promoting a sense of calmness and reducing stress. It has soothing energy that can help calm an overactive mind.

Emotional healing: Howlite is also used for emotional healing; it can release emotional attachments, old pain, and negative emotions. It is thought to facilitate a sense of emotional balance and self-awareness.

Patience and communication: Howlite encourages patience and positive communication. It is thought to help individuals express themselves calmly and rationally, fostering better understanding in relationships.

Spiritual awareness: Howlite is sometimes used in meditation practices to enhance spiritual awareness and connection. It is believed to open the mind to higher consciousness and promote a deeper understanding of one's spiritual path.

Insomnia relief: Some people use it to alleviate insomnia and improve sleep. It is believed to have a calming effect on the mind, helping to reduce anxiety and promote restful sleep.

Chakra alignment: The crystal is associated with the crown chakra, which is believed to be the centre of spiritual connection. It is thought to facilitate the flow of energy between the crown chakra and the other chakras.

Pairing it with other crystals

The choice of stones often depends on the specific intentions or goals you have in mind. Here are a few stones that are sometimes paired with Howlite, along with their associated properties:

Amethyst: Known for its calming and protective qualities, amethyst can complement Howlite’s energy and enhance spiritual awareness.

Clear quartz: Considered a powerful amplifier of energy, clear quartz can enhance the overall effects of other stones and crystals. It is often used to amplify the properties of Howlite.

Lapis lazuli: If you’re looking to enhance communication and self-expression, lapis lazuli can be a good companion for Howlite.

Black tourmaline: For those seeking grounding and protection from negative energies, black tourmaline is a popular choice to pair with Howlite.

Citrine: For those seeking to enhance positivity, creativity, and abundance, citrine can be paired with Howlite to amplify these energies.

Cleansing Howlite

Many people who use crystals for metaphysical and healing purposes believe in the importance of cleansing and charging them to maintain their energetic properties.

Water cleansing: Rinse your Howlite under running water, such as tap water or natural sources like a stream. Make sure to use lukewarm water and gently pat it dry afterward. However, avoid using water if howlite has been dyed or if it's part of a jewellery setting that might be sensitive to water.

Selenite charging: Place your Howlite on a piece of Selenite for a few hours or overnight. Selenite is believed by some to have cleansing and charging properties that can be transferred to other crystals.