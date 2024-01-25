Lapis Lazuli: Harnessing The Power Of The Deep Blue Crystal

Pic: Wikipedia

Lapis Lazuli is a beautiful blue gemstone with a history dating back thousands of years. Lapis Lazuli is a composite rock that primarily consists of the mineral lazurite, along with other minerals like pyrite, calcite, and sodalite. It is formed through a metamorphic process involving limestone and other minerals.

Colour and appearance

The primary attraction of Lapis Lazuli is its deep blue colour, often with golden pyrite inclusions. The colour is due to the presence of the lazurite mineral, while the golden flecks come from pyrite.

Roots

Significant deposits of Lapis Lazuli can be found in Afghanistan, which has been a historically important source. Other sources include Russia, Chile, and Pakistan.

Symbolism and uses

Lapis Lazuli is often associated with royalty, power, wisdom, and truth. It has been used in the creation of jewellery, amulets, and religious artefacts. In ancient Egypt, it was believed to have protective and healing properties. It was associated with the goddess Isis.

Healing properties

In various metaphysical and alternative healing practices, Lapis Lazuli is believed to have certain healing properties. Following are some of the common healing properties of the crystal:

Spiritual Growth: The crystal stimulates spiritual insight and awareness. It encourages self-discovery and the pursuit of higher knowledge. It is said to activate the third eye chakra, enhancing intuition, psychic abilities, and spiritual insight.

Inner peace: The calming energy of Lapis Lazuli is calms the mind and promotes inner peace. It also assists in reducing stress, anxiety, and emotional turmoil.

Facilitating communication: The crystal is associated with the throat chakra and, thus, enhances communication skills. It helps individuals express themselves clearly and authentically.

Alleviates sleep issues: The calming properties of the crystal promote restful sleep and alleviates insomnia. Placing the stone under a pillow or wearing it as jewellery is believed to be beneficial.

Emotional healing: The crystal is associated with emotional healing and helps release repressed emotions. It encourages self-awareness and assists in overcoming emotional blockages.

Harmonising relationships: Lapis Lazuli can foster harmonious relationships by promoting open and honest communication. If you often find misunderstandings creeping in your relationships, this crystal can helps clear misunderstandings.

Supports the immune system: Traditionally, the crystal has been associated with physical healing, and it is believed to support the immune system. It helps with issues related to the throat, respiratory system, and overall well-being.

Balancing energies: It balances energies in the body, aligning the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual aspects enhancing the wearer’s overall well-being.

Cleansing and care

While Lapis Lazuli is a relatively durable stone, it may contain pyrite, which can be sensitive to acids and heat. Hence, avoid exposure to harsh chemicals. Cleansing crystals, including Lapis Lazuli, is a common practice. The goal is to clear any accumulated energies and restore the stone to its natural state. Here are some methods you can use to cleanse the crystal:

Water cleansing: Hold the stone under running water (such as a stream or faucet) for a few minutes, allowing the water to wash away any accumulated energies. Once done, use a soft cloth to dry it.

Salt water soak: Create a mild salt water solution by mixing a small amount of sea salt or Himalayan salt in a bowl of water. Immerse the crystal in the solution for a few hours or overnight. Rinse it with clean running water and dry with a cloth.

Moonlight cleansing: Place the crystal under the light of the full moon to recharge the stone. Leave the stone outdoors or on a windowsill overnight during the full moon. Retrieve it the next morning.

Selenite charging: Selenite is a self-cleansing crystal that is often used to cleanse other stones. Place your Lapis Lazuli on a selenite charging plate or next to a selenite crystal for a few hours or overnight.