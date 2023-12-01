Aquamarine: The Crystal That Brings Inner Peace In Your Life

Pic: Wikipedia

Aquamarine is a variety of the mineral beryl (beryllium aluminium cyclosilicate). It is known for its stunning blue or blue-green colour. The name “aquamarine” is derived from the Latin words “aqua”, meaning water, and “mare”, meaning sea, reflecting its oceanic hues.

Colours

Aquamarine typically ranges from light blue to greenish-blue. The most valued stones have a rich, pure blue colour.

Roots

Significant deposits of aquamarine can be found in various locations worldwide, including Brazil, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Russia, and several African countries.

Moh scale

On the Mohs scale, aquamarine has a hardness of 7.5 to 8. This makes it a relatively durable gemstone.

Birth stone

Aquamarine is the birthstone for the month of March, and it is associated with the zodiac sign Pisces.

For healing

In crystal healing and metaphysical practices, aquamarine is often associated with various properties and benefits.

Aquamarine is believed to emit a calming and soothing energy. It is said to help reduce stress and promote a sense of tranquillity. It is believed to help individuals overcome fears and phobias, providing a sense of empowerment. Aquamarine is said to be a helpful crystal for meditation. It may assist in quieting the mind, promoting a state of deep relaxation, and enhancing spiritual awareness. It can help release old emotional patterns and attachments. It can be used to support emotional balance and harmony.

It is believed to help open and activate the throat chakra energy centre, facilitating clear communication and self-expression. Some practitioners believe that aquamarine can also connect with the heart chakra, fostering compassion, empathy, and a sense of inner peace.

Cleansing the stone

Here are several methods you can use to cleanse an aquamarine crystal:

Water: Hold the aquamarine under running water (such as a stream or tap) for a few minutes. As the water flows over the crystal, visualise any negative energy being washed away. Be sure to use cool to lukewarm water, as extreme temperatures may damage certain crystals.

Salt water soak: Submerge the aquamarine in a bowl of water mixed with sea salt or Himalayan salt. Leave it in the solution for several hours or overnight. Rinse the crystal thoroughly under running water afterward to remove any salt residue. However, salt might react with metals; use this method only to cleanse the stone and not aquamarine jewellery.

Smudging: Pass the aquamarine through the smoke of cleansing herbs, such as sage, palo santo, or cedar. This is a common practice in various spiritual traditions to purify and cleanse energies.