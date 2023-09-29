Moonstone: Did You Know This Crystal Can Bring Positive Changes?

Its ethereal and otherworldly appearance adds to the charm of Moonstone, which has a rich history of folklore and is deeply rooted in mythology. In many countries and cultures, it is associated with lunar deities, bringing positive changes, enhancing intuition, and offering protection during travels, especially at night.

Appearance and composition

Moonstone is a by-product of a mineral called feldspar and is known for its opalescent sheen, also called adularescence. It lends the stone a glowing, bluish-white light and creates an illusion that it moves across the surface of the stone when viewed from different angles.

Orthoclase and albite, two types of feldspar, along with other minerals, are basic compositions of the stone. The adularescence is a result of light diffraction between the layers of these minerals.

Types and colours

There are different types including the most well-known adularia Moonstone. This one has a blueish sheen. Then there’s rainbow Moonstone, which emits a variety of colours.

Milky, almost transparent white is a common Moonstone colour. However, you can find Moonstone in shades of peach, grey, green, blue, and a rare rainbow.

Origin

Moonstones can be found in Sri Lanka, India, Australia, Myanmar, Madagascar, and the United States.

Benefits

In metaphysical and spiritual practices, Moonstone is often considered a stone of new beginnings, inner growth, and strength. It's associated with enhancing intuition and emotional balance.

You can wear a Moonstone in rings, earrings, pendants, and necklaces.

Care and maintenance

Compared to other gemstones, the Moonstone is soft. On the Mohs scale of hardness, it ranks around 6-6.5, thus making it prone to scratches. Hence, it is advisable to store Moonstone jewellery separately. Avoid contact with harsh chemicals or cleaning agents while wearing the stone.

Cleanse and activate

It is crucial to have faith and belief in the gemstone and activate it before wearing it. To activate the Moonstone, you can choose the following methods (remember, if the gemstone calls to you, you will intuitively know which one works for you).

Water cleansing: Rinse the moonstone under running water (preferably natural, like a stream or ocean) for a few minutes. Visualise the water washing away any impurities or negative energies.

Salt water bath: Fill a bowl with water and add a little sea salt. Keep the Moonstone in the water for a few hours or overnight. However, if you are wearing it as jewellery, you need to be careful as some metals might be sensitive to salt.

Smudging: Pass your Moonstone through the smoke of cleansing herbs like sage, palo santo, or cedar.

Sunlight or Moonlight bath: Leave your stone in morning sunlight for a few hours or a full moon night.

Burying in Earth: Bury Moonstone in the Earth for 24 hours. This allows it to connect with the grounding energy of the Earth.

Sound cleansing: You can do this by ringing a singing bowl, using a tuning fork, or even playing a singing crystal.

Use your breath: Hold the moonstone in your hands and breathe deeply, exhaling onto the stone. Imagine your breath carrying away any stagnant or negative energy.