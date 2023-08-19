Dealing With Toxic People? Black Tourmaline Is The Coolest Crystal To Protect Your Aura

Black Tourmaline | Pic: Pixabay

Have you or a loved one ever felt uncomfortable around a person or place? The first and foremost gut reaction to the energy of someone or something is mostly right. Enter black tourmaline, the coolest and most effective way to safeguard your aura from getting affected by that which is not right for you.

Mined mostly in Brazil and Africa, the black tourmaline is highly revered by energy healers, reiki practitioners, and shamans. Associated with the root chakra, it is effective in grounding as well as connecting to one’s deepest self.

The natural calmer

When thoughts are scattered and you need clarity while dealing with an extremely eccentric person/ people or if you feel that you have been affected by black magic, having this crystal around your aura will be of great help.

Make no mistake, this is not the only solution to the above mentioned issues, but it surely will help ease things out. Those suffering from frequent panic attacks can massively benefit from the calming properties of this stone.

Read Also Pyrite: This Birthstone For Leo Is A Fantastic Repeller Of Toxic Energy

Tech harm saviour

We are aware of how our gadgets like cell phones, laptops, TVs, etc. emit radiation. Black tourmaline deflects radiation and acts as a barrier between you and those harmful rays.

The confidence booster

Keeping this crystal around you can act as a catalyst in improving your physical vitality, emotional stability, and intellectual capacity. It is an excellent way of soothing those who lack self-esteem and, thus, works wonders on one’s confidence capabilities.

Essential in office

Apart from the protection from the harm caused by gadgets, it helps wake up the mind when one needs to put in their 100 per cent focus on a task.

Worried about facing a toxic boss or colleagues every day? Black tourmaline has got your back. You will immediately start noticing how they will reduce the number of times they approach you out of spite.

DIY talisman

This is an excellent conduit for amplifying what we want to expel from our energy space. Either wear a black tourmaline pendant, bracelet or ring or simply wrap it in a red cloth and place it in your hand bag or pocket.

In many beliefs, it is said that this crystal ensures that your enemy can’t even see you while you are around.

Read Also Social media comes to the rescue of tarot readers amid the pandemic

Pairing up black tourmaline with water and placing it in a space you spend a lot of time in, helps bring in a sense of soothing environment and mental clarity. Do change the water every three days to a week for best results.

Clearing, cleansing, charging

As powerful as this crystal is, the black tourmaline needs to be cleansed regularly simply because it absorbs so much of the gunk that might have otherwise affected us. Place it under running water or simply give it white sage/palo santo smudge and it will be as good as new.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)