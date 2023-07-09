Labradorite: All you need to know about this enchanting Sorcerer's Stone

Labradorite crystal | Pic: Pixabay

Have you ever had a lovely dream filled with hues of luminescence (similar to the Aurora Borealis)? Flashes of blues, greens, purples, golds or oranges against a grey backdrop peeking at your wonder-struck eyes gloriously attracting you towards their powerful enchanting energy. Meet Labradorite. It is potent, sacred, and a bedazzling crystal.

Places of origin

It is mostly mined on Paul’s Island near Nain in Labrador, Canada and, hence, the name. It is also found in a few European and Asian countries.

Metaphysical properties

There are many chakras in the human realm but most of us are aware of seven. Out of these, labradorite works wonders on clearing, enhancing, and boosting the energy of the third eye chakra and throat chakra.

Ask any tarot card reader, healer or mystic who works with stones, labradorite will definitely feature in their top three crystals to work with. Why? Because it is an excellent tool for divination, enhancing psychic power and intensifying intuition.

It also acts as a catalyst for clear communication and connecting oneself with other realms or spirits.

One unique quality it has that makes it extremely essential in occult workings is its power of protection. Labradorite protects the aura beautifully and helps one battle against the evil eye, negative energies and toxic spirits.

Moh’s scale

In healing work of any kind, it is crucial that the tools we use are strong and this is where labradorite scores brownie points over other softer crystals like selenite. Labradorite has a score of 6-6.5 on Moh’s hardness scale and hence it won’t break or get damaged that fast. It will last a lifetime if used with proper care and attention.

Caring for your crystal

Crystals, especially when used for healing, divination or scrying, absorb the energies one is working with at that moment. So, after every ritual, no matter how small or big, it is highly recommended to clear, cleanse and charge your crystals and labradorite is no exception.

The easiest way to do that is by holding it under running water, praying over it and after patting it dry, smudging it with white sage. ‘Bathing’ it with the full moon’s light is the best way to not only cleanse it but make it even more efficacious.

Get witchy

Labradorites are very similar to cats in my experience because not everyone can work with them. They choose if they want to work with you or not! Forming a relationship with your crystal is especially crucial if you wish to utilise it to its full potential.

Here are a few ways to bond with them:

Carry them with you almost everywhere

Talk to them. Yes, you will be surprised

Sleep with them under your pillow

Recite a holy prayer over them

Hold them between your hands, close your eyes and meditate for a few minutes