Clear Quartz: This Crystal Is One Of The Universe’s Best Gifts To Humanity

Pic: Pixabay

If you are starting your crystal journey and don’t know where to begin, rest assured that in this beautiful world of stones, there is one master to guide you – clear quartz.

Ask any miner what is clear quartz and they will tell you that this crystal is simply a colourless quartz (naturally occurring silicon dioxide). However, this crystal is one of the universe’s best gifts to humanity. The one crystal that can be used for just about anything and everything.

As per the zodiac signs, clear quartz is the birthstone for Aries, however, all 12 sun signs can immensely benefit from its potent energy. The same goes for the chakras and elements as well. The beauty of clear quartz is how universal it is.

Read Also Dealing With Toxic People? Black Tourmaline Is The Coolest Crystal To Protect Your Aura

Why clear quartz?

This is a powerful tool that amplifies energies and acts as a catalyst in making other crystals more effective. If paired with black tourmaline, it will help the user ward off negative energy faster while filling the aura with cleansing positive vibes.

We live in a fast-paced world, with no time for just living in the moment. Clear quartz aids us in guiding that much-needed gentleness into our realm. It calms our minds and hearts, and allows us to get closer to our highest spiritual selves.

If our soul feels heavy, placing a clear quartz crystal on our chest will help relieve the uneasiness. Those who are looking to boost their psychic powers, work with labradorite, Herkimer diamonds, and clear quartz for maximum effects.

Read Also Pyrite: This Birthstone For Leo Is A Fantastic Repeller Of Toxic Energy

Clear quartz and Feng Shui

Thanks to the fact that it soaks in positivity and divine light and radiates its energy near its surroundings, this crystal can be used to bring in good and cheerful vibes both at home and in the office.

If you have a tiff with a family member, keep a small sphere opposite a window of the room you spend time with that person. The clear quartz will transmit the radiance of light and emit it within the room and with proper communication, over time you will notice a mellowness within both of you.

Meditation matters

Meditation with this crystal is indeed a must if you are on a spiritual journey. Your ability to connect with the divine will become stronger. Place it in your palm, close your eyes, and with all your focus just breathe. While inhaling, imagine the gentle energies of the crystal enveloping your being and exhale all that you would like to release from your aura.

The art of scrying

You must have seen countless pictures or movies of gypsy women/men gazing into a crystal ball to give a glimpse of the future. Nine out of 10 times, that crystal is clear quartz. If you are curious about the art of scrying, start with a clear quartz for its gentle energy will help you see hidden messages with clarity and ease.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)