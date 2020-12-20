GoogleDown: Here's what happens when one is overdependent on the search giant

The year 2020 has seen many lows and will forever be remembered as the year that brought the bustling world down to its knees. Airlines were grounded globally, citizens faced a hard lockdown, and millions lost their jobs plunging nations into economic despair.

Coronavirus and Covid-19 became household names and were termed the horror story of the century. But what happened on December 14 was a scorcher of a different magnitude. Google went down!

Let that sink in for a bit.

For nearly 45 minutes, Google and its several services like Gmail, YouTube, Google Meet, Calendar, Docs… etc. were down. Panic was the only expression in the air, as millions were unable to get access to their emails, data and were even disconnected from their online classes. As is the habit most people logged on to Google to check what happened. But how does one Google information about Google when Google is down!