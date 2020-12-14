Lights Out: As Google goes down, synced smart home gadgets turn off; users left in darkness to 'rethink'

The Google Home app helps one set up and control Google Nest, Google Home, and Chromecast devices for a 'smart' automated home. One can control thousands of compatible lights, cameras, speakers, WiFi, thermostats and more, all from a single app, as well as see reminders and recent notifications from it.

In this day and age, consumers really seem to be living the 'futuristic' life, with them increasingly converting their "dumb" residences into 'smart homes' with home automation. The industry is booming, and everything from playing music to switching on lights to checking up on loved ones, can be done on one tap and for even high-tech folks, with one voice command on the chosen automation app.

However, in case of technical snags like these, when Google runs to the ground and we are left in the darkness to 'rethink', we have to consider — are 'smart' homes really such a smart idea?

The list of services affected today by the widespread outage seems to be, according to the status page for its services — YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Classroom, Google Docs, and YouTube TV, among other services.