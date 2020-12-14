Google Down: Gmail, YouTube, Docs, other services broken amid major outage

In what comes as a major outage for the tech giant, most Google services — including Gmail and YouTube — stopped working on Monday (December 14) evening.
Gmail users found themselves being greeted with a “Temporary Error” message.
It stated: "We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes.
On YouTube and Google Drive, an error with the message: "Something went wrong..." was being displayed to users.
According to website health tracker Downdetector, users around the world are experiencing the problem, which peaked around 5 PM.
The list of services affected by the widespread outage seems to be, according to priliminary reports — YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, Google Drive, Google Classroom, Google Docs, and YouTube TV, among other services.
The other major services affected are Google Calendar, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Sites, Google Groups, Google Hangouts, Google Chat, Google Meet, Google Vault, Currents, Google Keep, Google Tasks, Google Voice, and Google Cloud Search.
So basically, almost all of Google's web-based services are down.
As on the time of writing, Google is yet to officially respond, however, the status page for its services seems to have acknowledged the issue.
In the case of Gmail, the status page displayed the message:
"We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update by 14/12/2020 17:42 detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change."
This is a developing story. Further details are to be updated.
