Google Down: Gmail, YouTube, Docs, other services broken amid major outage

In what comes as a major outage for the tech giant, most Google services — including Gmail and YouTube — stopped working on Monday (December 14) evening.

Gmail users found themselves being greeted with a “Temporary Error” message.

It stated: "We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes.

On YouTube and Google Drive, an error with the message: "Something went wrong..." was being displayed to users.