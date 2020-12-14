'Can't even Google why...': Netizens turn to Twitter to vent anger as Gmail, YouTube, other Google services face global outage

Google services including Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs faced widespread outages on Monday.

Gmail users found themselves being greeted with a “Temporary Error” message.

It stated: "We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes."

As one could not ask Google what's wrong, netizens turned to Twitter to check if there was a major outage.

A Twitter user said, "The day came. When you can’t even google what happened with google. It’s still 2020."

Another said, "Everyone coming on twitter to see if it's just me or the entire world facing the problem with Gmail and Gmeet. #GoogleDown #Google"

Several took to Twitter to vent anger as their work remained interrupted amid the major outage.

"Yo, @Google If I get fired because of not being able to complete my work, will you hire me? #googledown," said a Twitter user.

Check out reactions here: