 Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery |

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Lottery at 7 PM will be announced today, August 25, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Super Gold Weekly Lottery August 25, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti Leads Protest In Srinagar Demanding Return Of Kashmiri Prisoners Lodged In Jails Outside UT - VIDEO
Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti Leads Protest In Srinagar Demanding Return Of Kashmiri Prisoners Lodged In Jails Outside UT - VIDEO
Massive Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Crashing Onto UK Homes, Lands On Street In Bedford; WATCH VIDEO:
Massive Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Crashing Onto UK Homes, Lands On Street In Bedford; WATCH VIDEO:
Markets Rally On Fed Rate‑Cut Hopes, Sensex Gains 329 Points As IT Stocks Shine
Markets Rally On Fed Rate‑Cut Hopes, Sensex Gains 329 Points As IT Stocks Shine
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Questions Union HM Amit Shah Over ‘Tainted Leaders’ In BJP Amid New Bill Debate
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Questions Union HM Amit Shah Over ‘Tainted Leaders’ In BJP Amid New Bill Debate

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 2,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 1,000

5th Prize: Rs 500

6th Prize: Rs 50

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti Leads Protest In Srinagar Demanding Return Of Kashmiri Prisoners Lodged In...

Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti Leads Protest In Srinagar Demanding Return Of Kashmiri Prisoners Lodged In...

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Questions Union HM Amit Shah Over ‘Tainted Leaders’ In BJP Amid New...

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Questions Union HM Amit Shah Over ‘Tainted Leaders’ In BJP Amid New...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

VIDEO: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Booker's Award Winner Banu Mushtaq Inviting As Dasara...

VIDEO: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Booker's Award Winner Banu Mushtaq Inviting As Dasara...