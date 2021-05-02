Digi-healing: Zooming through the world of online experts amid Covid-19 lockdown

As the world grapples with the deadliest viral outbreak in recent memory, the need to incorporate self-help techniques to cope with life’s uncertainties has gained prominence like never before. Whether it’s a new form of healing or just an ancient meditative practise, succour for our soul and relief for an overworked brain is now just a click away.

Given the toll that the pandemic has taken on our mental health, this help is invaluable, and very welcome. However, it also begs the question of efficacy and reliability. Social media does a good job of promoting online help, and rightly so. But, it is incumbent on as individuals to be sure about the kind of help we need, and tap the right resource.

Ride the wave, but exercise caution

While the concept of digi-healing might seem lucrative, experts warn against signing up for a service on a whim. A volley of healers is of the opinion that online healing might amass popularity in unprecedented times like these, but will never replace in-person conversations and consultations.