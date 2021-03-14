The Meghan Markle effect: Are women overtly too critical of each other?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey opened a can of worms — shedding light on the Meghan’s life after marrying into the British royal family. While there’s still a lot of ambiguity around the authenticity of the content, scores of Twitterati world over have been rather vocal about their perceptions about the chat that aired on Oprah Winfrey’s show.

Interestingly, through it all, a gnawing observation didn’t go unnoticed — an uptick in the number of women who weren’t Team Meghan. From step-sibling Samantha Markle, who slammed her on a radio show that aired the same day, to people like American lawyer Megyn Kelly, “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel, Simi Garewal and the like; some of the Meghan’s biggest critics were women. So, case in point: Are women innately too competitive, condescending and critical of each other? We ask an enterprising bunch of women about what they think is the real problem, and their expectations from their own folks, for a change.

Choose your battles wisely

“Women often feel that their share of the pie of opportunities and success will get affected if they prop up other women. And, that then becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. The only way out is to just try and risk it... I can virtually guarantee that they will gain more than lose anything,” begins Gajra Kottary, a renowned scriptwriter, who believes that mindless criticism and difficult behaviour often mirror one’s punctured self-esteem. “I don’t know how to put anyone in their place even when I know that they must be relegated to it. What concerns me is that one shouldn’t buckle under. So, ignore the bully... they will get their retribution anyway.”