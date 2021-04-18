Covid-19 lockdown: Here are some DIY kits that will get your creative juices flowing in a jiffy

WOW Factor: “The beauty of the Make Your Own Magic Toolkit is that it encourages you to spot and create wonder filled, joyful moments in your daily life while simultaneously fuelling your creative side,” begins Afsheen Dattoobhai, creative coach and founder, Whistle. “In uncertain times like these, it is extremely beneficial to have a positive and creative mindset. This DIY toolkit equips you with the strength and outlook you need to face the challenges that come your way,” she says.

Subscribing to a Make Your Own Magic box, which is priced at Rs 3,500, will get you a box of magic featuring 21 daily prompt cards, a bag of magic that lets you make your own magic sticker sheet, bonus special gifts and gift cards for when you are in Mumbai next and a digital magic maker.

DIY Art Kit: The Aesthete Project