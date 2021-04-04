Youngsters take cue: Senior citizens share tips to stay happy and well

Thinking along similar lines, Sidharth Luthra, a 70-year-old managing director of an engineering firm believes the lockdown was indeed an eye-opener and blessing in disguise — much like a miracle — only visible to those who’d believe in it. “Life has always been busy, but in lockdown, as a senior citizen, I was told to stay at home to be safe, and it's been almost a year since I've worked from home, but something good happened in lockdown. Previously, I used to be stressed about work and there was no happiness, I've always loved music but couldn't seem to do anything about it until my daughter told me about online music learning courses during lockdown, and I've been a completely different person since then. I don't stress about things, I handle stressful situations calmly, I'm happy, and I feel lively.”

Citing how all the extra time indoors could be used in finding out one’s true joy, Sidharth advises youngsters to use the ‘me time’ to experiment and revamp existing skill-sets and interests. “I enjoy all types of music, but I've recently developed a fondness for English songs. I'll keep singing and dancing as long as the rhythm and lyrics hit my soul. Music, in my opinion, is the greatest source of happiness because it restores the mind, brings peace to the soul, and makes you a happier person. Use the time to experiment and find your joy, it’s truly magical to reinvent yourself or discover your skills irrespective of what you’ve previously thought of yourself or your capabilities.”

The unprecedented lockdown and curfews can be a great time to explore offline opportunities and side gigs, believes jewellery designer Nalini Hegde. The 70-year-old, who is a resident of Mahim, has been enjoying the process of jewellery making and connecting with younger talents as part of her at-home affair. “The most important thing to keep yourself happy is to try and do the things you liked to do in your young age. Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence — so be positive, live in faith everything will be Ok. Also try spending some time with kids too because they truly are the simple joys of life,” she concludes.