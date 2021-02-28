International Women's Day 2021: Understanding what women really want!

Sarah Blakely, founder of Spanx, makes it abundantly clear that businesses can become hugely successful with the simple insertion of love. We do not have to live in a dog-eat-dog world and you can enjoy every step of the process, even the hurdles that pop up along the way. Everything in life is a lesson that guides us toward evolvement, especially our failures, and knowing this has, and continues to, encourage me to build a business with joy as its foundation,” she enthuses.

It’s time to take back the power

While it goes without saying that women are versatile and a lot proactive in pursuing their dreams today, Shakshi Chowdhary, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Bloom Box, believes that more often than not women want people around them to believe in themselves. “Women want many things. But if I had to pick just one thing that we could demand in today’s age it would be support from other women. We can go on and on about how governments, societies, and men have subjected us to such caging struggles. But from my experience, the challenges and boundaries set by other women are far worse than those of the three parties mentioned above. Our cut-throat nature has made us forget what we are fighting for, and over time has made us compete with each other. Thus, in this new age, I think it is very important for us to support each other. After all, we deserve it!”