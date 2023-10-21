Decoding The Yin & Yang Of Hexagram 7

Also called ‘Army’ or ‘Discipline’, Hexagram 7 suggests the wise use of humans and resources to attain the goal of worthy leadership and success. The Book of Changes says: “Using experienced people leads to a faultless path.”

This Hexagram inspires the reader to take lead and employ energy, force, mind and actions towards building a cohesive unity. Instructing further, the message warns of being deceived by inept strategy or poor communication or coordination. Like proficient leaders one is expected to instruct the group creating a conducive atmosphere of trust, cooperation, mutual respect and confidence. On a subtle level, it would deal with disciplining one’s ego-self by insight and the power of will.

Qualities of leaders & groups

A group has immense power. Decisions at a group level represents enormous force – potentially dangerous if uncontrolled or yielding significant victories, if disciplined. A visionary, strong, capable leader with strength in managing and focus on the universal goals, a motivator who avoids brute force, enthusing his people with a spirit of enthusiasm is effective.

Moral rightfulness is important to both groups and individuals. A good leader does not expect blind obedience to his directives; rather takes time and effort to explain at length the goals that lie ahead, so that his people understand the danger, the reasons why certain actions will be taken and the results being sought. This way dangerous forces of unruly mass rebellion can be avoided.

The Yin & Yang of Hexagrams

Yin-Yang is commonly known referred to as positive and negative energy. It is used to understand and describe energy or Qi. Yin-Yang work on five principles namely; ‘Everything has a Yin and Yang aspect’; ‘Every Yin and Yang can be further divided’; ‘Yin and Yang create each other’; ‘Yin and Yang control each other’; ‘Yin and Yang can each transform into the other’.

Interpreting each line

The image associated with Hexagram 7 is of a man clad in an old-fashioned dark blue uniform. He has a sword stuck to the ground in his left hand and an ancient Roman gardener's hoe with a long stick and two prongs like the horns of a bull in his right hand. He is sitting on a backless bench in a park with a road leading from the park to another road behind him, beyond which is a rice farm with two sowing farmers. There are houses beyond the farmers. Two yellow mountains on the right and white stone mountains on the left with a tree and a blue sky for cover are seen.

LINE 1 (BOTTOM YIN)

There is a subtle, subconscious willingness to create conflict. Conflicts, battles, or squabbles are inevitable for which you may not be prepared. Think ahead and prepare in advance. An efficient group has a clear goal and is disciplined. Rules should not obstruct your own power. Time to apply ample leadership skills to present an accurate and focussed goal to your group and allies.

LINE 2 (YANG)

Simplicity touches hearts; so be humble, touch base with the ordinary and lead through example. Support your leader and care for your subordinates. Upon receiving a command, go with the flow. There are hidden processes, if followed with an open mind and heart can manifest beautiful connections, changes of lifetimes and enduring victories.

LINE 3 (YIN)

A severe setback, defeat or loss is indicated. Impeccable leadership, being centred and connected to the core is the only way out. Start by rejecting falsehood and useless ideas; stick to your values and your moral and spiritual value would be amply evident to create a true leader’s impression and needed influence. Be led and co operate for potentials to manifest.

LINE 4 (YIN)

Self-care dictates this line. Stay away from the old, the oppressive past. If met with confrontation, choose to retreat and rejuvenate. Anything else will be foolish. Be fearless, as this newly gained energy only will carry you through. Go with the flow, rejoice in the process of change, says the Book of Changes.

LINE 5 (YIN)

Signs of a power struggle are evident. Like birds that peck at random, negative forces may act similarly. Be aggressive, set boundaries, redirect and convert the negative to positive. Break free from the rigid, old and dark past; rather adapt, be flexible and self-motivated. Younger ones should choose and support a worthy leader with the longest experience.

LINE 6 (YIN)

The crusade has culminated. Leadership demands to create mandates, establish foundations, set standards, not to meet the old past, but to challenge the future. Remember to take your time. Dreams can manifest into reality with self-trust. Empower another only if the person is capable to stand by your trust. Beware of mishandling by employing an impulsive, violent or small-minded attitude. Victory is only gained by a person with exceptional leadership ability.

(The writer is a Reiki and Naturopathy practitioner, and also practices Astrology as a hobby)

